Live News: Supreme Court to hear matter related to FIFA's AIFF ban today

Live News Updates August 17: MP administration on alert after water levels rise in Narmadapuram, touch danger mark
- While water levels have risen, we're still 1.5 feet away from alarm levels.
- Have placed people across banks in case water rises further & flood situation is created, we're ready: DM NK Singh (ANI)
Ghulam Nabi Azad quits J-K Congress campaign committee hours after being appointed as its head
- Senior Congress Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad yesterday resigned as chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress campaign committee hours after his appointment.
- According to sources, he quit citing health reasons.
- Right message not reaching High-Command. If they don't pay attention to this committee, more resignations likely. Everyone feeling neglected, feel their contributions to party dismissed & those who oblige, are closer to High Command promoted: Congress leader Ashwani Handa (ANI)
Live News Updates August 17: Supreme Court to hear matter related to FIFA's AIFF ban today
- The Centre on Tuesday sought urgent hearing in the Supreme Court on the All India Football Federation matter in the wake of FIFA suspending India for "undue influence from third parties" and stripping the country of the right to host the Under-17 Women's World Cup. The country is scheduled to host the FIFA tournament from October 11-30.
- A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, that "important development" has taken place and FIFA has sent a letter suspending India which is in public domain and needs to be brought on record. The bench told Mehta that the matter is listed for Wednesday and it would try to take it up as a first matter.
Meeting of the Union Cabinet will be held today at 11 am (ANI)
Live News Updates August 17: Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from today
- Mother Dairy increases milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in the Delhi-NCR with effect from today, August 17 due to rise in its procurement and other input costs.
- In March, Mother Dairy increased milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in the Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region).
- Mother Dairy is one of the leading milk suppliers in the Delhi-NCR market and sells more than 30 lakh litres per day in poly packs and through vending machines. Read more here.
Live News Updates August 17: EAM S Jaishankar to hold joint commission meet with Thai counterpart today in Bangkok
- External affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is in Thailand to attend the 9th India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting as both nations celebrate 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations, will hold meeting with his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai today in Bangkok.
- After the meeting, both sides will witness the signing ceremony of two Memorandum of Understandings between Thailand and India, namely (1) the Memorandum of Understanding on Health and Medical Research Cooperation between the Department of Medical Services of Ministry of Public Health of Thailand and the Indian Council of Medical Research of Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India.
- (2) the Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation and Collaboration on Broadcasting between the Prasar Bharati, India, and the Thai Public Broadcasting Service, Thailand (Thai PBS).
- The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand and Minister of External Affairs of India will also hold a joint press conference. (ANI)
Live News Updates August 17: Elon Musk says he is buying Manchester United
- Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday he was buying football club Manchester United Plc.
- "I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome," Musk said in a tweet.
- Musk has a history of making irreverent tweets, and it was not immediately clear whether he planned to pursue a deal. Read more here.
Live News Updates August 17: Joe Biden signs massive climate and health care legislation
- President Joe Biden signed Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill into law on Tuesday, delivering what he has called the “final piece” of his pared-down domestic agenda, as he aims to boost his party’s standing with voters less than three months before the midterm elections.
- The legislation includes the most substantial federal investment in history to fight climate change — some $375 billion over the decade — and would cap prescription drug costs at $2,000 out-of-pocket annually for Medicare recipients. It also would help an estimated 13 million Americans pay for health care insurance by extending subsidies provided during the coronavirus pandemic.
- The measure is paid for by new taxes on large companies and stepped-up IRS enforcement of wealthy individuals and entities, with additional funds going to reduce the federal deficit. Read details here.
