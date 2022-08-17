Live News: Supreme Court to hear matter related to FIFA's AIFF ban today

August 17, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST

Live News Updates August 17: EAM S Jaishankar to hold joint commission meet with Thai counterpart today in Bangkok

- External affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is in Thailand to attend the 9th India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting as both nations celebrate 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations, will hold meeting with his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai today in Bangkok.

- After the meeting, both sides will witness the signing ceremony of two Memorandum of Understandings between Thailand and India, namely (1) the Memorandum of Understanding on Health and Medical Research Cooperation between the Department of Medical Services of Ministry of Public Health of Thailand and the Indian Council of Medical Research of Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India.

- (2) the Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation and Collaboration on Broadcasting between the Prasar Bharati, India, and the Thai Public Broadcasting Service, Thailand (Thai PBS).

- The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand and Minister of External Affairs of India will also hold a joint press conference. (ANI)