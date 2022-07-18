Live News: Ukraine President sacks top prosecutor, security chief

Live News Updates: Earlier Zelensky had dismissed Kyiv's ambassador to India as well as several other foreign envoys on Saturday.
Get all the latest news and updates on Live News Blog only on Moneycontrol. Read all news including political news, current affairs and news headlines online on Moneycontrol's Live News Blog.
-Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) seminar 'Swavlamban' on Monday at 4.30 pm at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi.
-Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday fired the chief of country's domestic intelligence and security agency and its prosecutor general.
Live News Updates July 18: Ukraine President sacks top prosecutor, security chief
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday fired the chief of country's domestic intelligence and security agency and its prosecutor general.
- Zelensky in a video address published on Telegram said that he had dismissed the security chief, Ivan Bakanov, a childhood friend who led his presidential campaign, and Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, a close ally who was his foreign affairs adviser during his presidential run, after losing faith in their abilities to run their offices.
- Zelensky also said he had fired the top officials because many cases had come to light to members of their agencies collaborating with Russia, according to Al Jazeera. (ANI)
Live News Updates July 18: PM Modi to address NIIO seminar 'Swavlamban' today
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) seminar 'Swavlamban' on Monday at 4.30 pm at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi.
- A key pillar of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is attaining self-reliance in the Defence sector, the Prime Minister's Office informed today highlighting the details of the event.
- To further this endeavour, during the programme, Prime Minister will unveil 'SPRINT Challenges', which are aimed at giving a boost to the usage of the indegenous technology in the Indian Navy.
(ANI)
Get all the latest news and updates on Live News Blog only on Moneycontrol. Read all news including political news, current affairs and news headlines online on Moneycontrol's Live News Blog.