Live News: Ukraine President sacks top prosecutor, security chief

Live News Updates July 18: Ukraine President sacks top prosecutor, security chief
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday fired the chief of country's domestic intelligence and security agency and its prosecutor general.
- Zelensky in a video address published on Telegram said that he had dismissed the security chief, Ivan Bakanov, a childhood friend who led his presidential campaign, and Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, a close ally who was his foreign affairs adviser during his presidential run, after losing faith in their abilities to run their offices.
- Zelensky also said he had fired the top officials because many cases had come to light to members of their agencies collaborating with Russia, according to Al Jazeera. (ANI)