    July 18, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST
    July 18, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST

    Live News: Ukraine President sacks top prosecutor, security chief

    Live News Updates: Earlier Zelensky had dismissed Kyiv's ambassador to India as well as several other foreign envoys on Saturday.

    -Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) seminar 'Swavlamban' on Monday at 4.30 pm at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi.

    -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday fired the chief of country's domestic intelligence and
    security agency and its prosecutor general.
    • July 18, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST

      Live News Updates July 18: Ukraine President sacks top prosecutor, security chief

      - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday fired the chief of country's domestic intelligence and security agency and its prosecutor general.

      - Zelensky in a video address published on Telegram said that he had dismissed the security chief, Ivan Bakanov, a childhood friend who led his presidential campaign, and Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, a close ally who was his foreign affairs adviser during his presidential run, after losing faith in their abilities to run their offices.

      - Zelensky also said he had fired the top officials because many cases had come to light to members of their agencies collaborating with Russia, according to Al Jazeera. (ANI)

    • July 18, 2022 / 08:13 AM IST

      Live News Updates July 18: PM Modi to address NIIO seminar 'Swavlamban' today

      - Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) seminar 'Swavlamban' on Monday at 4.30 pm at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi.

      - A key pillar of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is attaining self-reliance in the Defence sector, the Prime Minister's Office informed today highlighting the details of the event. 

      - To further this endeavour, during the programme, Prime Minister will unveil 'SPRINT Challenges', which are aimed at giving a boost to the usage of the indegenous technology in the Indian Navy. 
      (ANI)

    • July 18, 2022 / 08:02 AM IST

