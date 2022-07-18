Live News: Ukraine President sacks top prosecutor, security chief

July 18, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST

-Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) seminar 'Swavlamban' on Monday at 4.30 pm at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi.

security agency and its prosecutor general.

-Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday fired the chief of country's domestic intelligence and