Live News: Bihar cabinet expansion today; BJP top brass to hold meeting with party's Bihar core group today

August 16, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST

Live News Updates August 16: FIFA move extremely harsh but also an opportunity to get house in order: Bhaichung Bhutia

- Former captain Bhaichung Bhutia on Tuesday termed the FIFA's decision to ban Indian football "very harsh" but in it also saw an opportunity to get the country's sport in order.

- "Very unfortunate that FIFA has banned Indian football and at the same time I feel it's a very harsh decision of FIFA to ban Indian football," Bhutia, one of the sport's icons in the country, said.

- "But at the same time time I feel it's a great opportunity for us to get our system right. It's very important that all the stakeholders -- the federation, the state associations, to come together and get the system right and everybody work for the betterment of Indian football," the Sikkimese sniper added. Read more here.