Live News: Bihar cabinet expansion today; BJP top brass to hold meeting with party's Bihar core group today

Lieutenant General Harpal Singh elaborates Govt's weapon indigenisation decision
"Different policy decisions taken by GoI to help promote indigenisation of weapon systems for the Armed Forces. Many new equipments inducted by the Army in this direction incl mines, personal weapons and infantry combat vehicles" Lt Gen Harpal Singh, Engineer-in-Chief, Indian Army
August 16, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST
FIFA move extremely harsh but also an opportunity to get house in order: Bhaichung Bhutia
- Former captain Bhaichung Bhutia on Tuesday termed the FIFA's decision to ban Indian football "very harsh" but in it also saw an opportunity to get the country's sport in order.
- "Very unfortunate that FIFA has banned Indian football and at the same time I feel it's a very harsh decision of FIFA to ban Indian football," Bhutia, one of the sport's icons in the country, said.
- "But at the same time time I feel it's a great opportunity for us to get our system right. It's very important that all the stakeholders -- the federation, the state associations, to come together and get the system right and everybody work for the betterment of Indian football," the Sikkimese sniper added. Read more here.
August 16, 2022 / 10:53 AM IST
Bihar CM Nitish condoles the demise of former Bihar minister and BJP MLA Subhash Singh
- Bihar Chief Minister Nitish condoles the demise of former Bihar minister and BJP MLA Subhash Singh.
- He will be cremated with state honour, reads the CM's statement. (ANI)
August 16, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST
Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Every worker & MLA of RJD is part of the cabinet says RJD MP Manoj Jha
- It's not just people who will join the cabinet, every worker & MLA of RJD is a part of it - they may not join under their names but there will be everyone's participation.
- The entire cabinet reflects Bihar's interest, you will see that.
- This entire Mahagathbandhan, and now Nitish Kumar has come (into the alliance), so the map of 2024 is clear up to a great extent: Manoj Jha, RJD MP (ANI)
August 16, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST
Amitabh Choudhary, former president of Jharkhand State Cricket Association passes away
- Amitabh Choudhary, former president of Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) passed away this morning due to heart attack.
- He had served in important positions in the BCCI. (ANI)
August 16, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST
Bihar cabinet expansion updates: JP Nadda to hold a meeting with Bihar's BJP core committee today
- BJP National President JP Nadda to hold a meeting with the party's Bihar core committee in Delhi today.
- This is the first meeting of the Bihar BJP Core Committee after the change in government in the state. In today's meeting, the core committee members are expected to discuss the opposition's role and the issues to be raised by them.
- Bihar BJP Core Committee today is expected to discuss selection of a new Bihar BJP president, selection of LoP in Assembly & the Legislative Council & head of the legislature party.
- A decision on the above is expected before the start of Bihar Assembly session from August 24.
- Meanwhile, RJD leaders Tej Pratap Yadav, Alok Mehta, Lalit Yadav, Surendra Yadav and Kumar Sarvjeet are expected to take the oath.
- CM Nitish Kumar is likely to repeat his old cabinet. (ANI)
August 16, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST
The Eastern Window: Spy ship latest Chinese gambit to tighten the noose around India
- Sri Lanka’s decision to welcome a Chinese spy ship and engaging in a military exercise with a Pakistani naval vessel are signs that China is using the island nation to weave a noose around India
- As a Chinese spy ship gets ready to spend a week at Sri Lanka’s Hambantota port, the first question to ask is: what is China’s end game? There is a strong possibility of China claiming a “legal right” to use the port for its “survey and scientific expeditions”—a pretext for stationing spy equipment there. Read more exclusively on Moneycontrol PRO here
August 16, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST
Chinese research ship arrives in Sri Lanka despite India, US concerns
- A Chinese research vessel entered Sri Lanka's Chinese-run southern port of Hambantota on Tuesday despite concerns from India and the United States about its activities.
- The Yuan Wang 5 entered the Hambantota deep sea port after securing permission to enter Sri Lankan waters on the condition it will not engage in any research, port officials said.
- The vessel was originally due to arrive last week, but Colombo asked Beijing to defer the visit following objections by India, which shares Western concerns about Chinese activities in the region. Read more here
August 16, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST
You Need Aadhaar Or Its Enrolment Slip to Get Govt Subsidies And Benefits, Says UIDAI
- From now on, you must have an Aadhaar number, or enrolment slip if you haven’t got an Aadhaar identification yet, to avail government subsidies and benefits. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said this in a circular to all central ministries and state governments last week.
- News18 has a copy of the circular issued on August 11 by the UIDAI that tightens the Aadhaar rules further. There is an existing provision in section 7 of the Aadhaar Act to facilitate a person who has not been assigned an Aadhaar number, to avail of the benefits, subsidies, and services “through alternate and viable means of identification.”
- The latest circular says that more than 99 per cent of adults in the country have been issued an Aadhaar number now. (News 18)
August 16, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST
Aung San Suu Kyi Jailed for Six Years Over Corruption Charges
- A court in military-ruled Myanmar sentenced deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to six years in prison on Monday after finding her guilty in four corruption cases, a source with knowledge of the proceedings said.
- The 77-year-old Nobel laureate and figurehead of Myanmar’s opposition to military rule has been charged with at least 18 offences ranging from graft to election violations, carrying combined maximum jail terms of nearly 190 years.
- Suu Kyi had called the accusations absurd and denies all charges against her.
- She was found guilty on Monday of misusing funds from the Daw Khin Kyi Foundation - an organisation she founded promoting health and education - to build a home, and leasing government-owned land at a discounted rate, the source said. (News 18)
August 16, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal. (ANI)