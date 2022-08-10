Live News: Congress likely to get 4 ministerial berths in new government in Bihar, Nitish Kumar to take oath today at 2pm

August 10, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

Live News Updates August 10: Congress likely to get 4 ministerial berths in new government in Bihar, say sources

- The Congress is likely to get four ministerial berths in the new government in Bihar as JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the BJP and joined hands with the RJD and its allies, sources have indicated.

- Kumar will be administered the oath of office Wednesday. They said Kumar spoke to both Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi soon after resigning as chief minister.

- Besides the four ministerial berths, the Congress has also sought the post of Speaker of the state assembly, but Kumar is not keen on awarding that, the sources said. (PTI)