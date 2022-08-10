 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Live News: Congress likely to get 4 ministerial berths in new government in Bihar, Nitish Kumar to take oath today at 2pm

Moneycontrol News
Aug 10, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

Live News Updates: Tejashwi Yadav to be Deputy Chief Minister

Get all the latest news and updates on Live News Blog only on Moneycontrol. Read all latest news on Bihar's political crisis and more on Moneycontrol's Live News Blog.

August 10, 2022 / 10:52 AM IST

Nitish Kumar compromised with corruption and non-Congressism says BJP's RS Prasad

- Nitish Kumar has been a non-Congress leader. His politics is around non-Congressism. Is that finished? Compromise with corruption&non-Congressism! Nitish Kumar sided with corruption & Congressism. Congratulations. People will give a reply in LS & Aseembly polls: BJP MP RS Prasad (ANI)

August 10, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST

August 10, 2022 / 10:31 AM IST

Congress and DMK MLAs arrive at Puducherry Legislative Assembly wearing black clothes

- Congress and DMK MLAs arrived at Puducherry Legislative Assembly hall wearing black clothes, in protest against Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

- They soon walked out of the Assembly, where the Budget session commenced today. (ANI)

August 10, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST

Live News Updates August 10: Guatemala reports first case of monkeypox 

- Guatemala's Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance has confirmed the country's first case of #monkeypox.

- It was detected in a 31-year-old man in the capital Guatemala City. (IANS)

August 10, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Suvendu Adhikari claims TMC's govt will 'cease to exist' in Bengal by December

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday claimed that the Trinamool Congress government of Mamata Banerjee will "cease to exist" in Bengal by December, and assembly elections will be held in the state along with the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

August 10, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

Live News Updates August 10: Congress likely to get 4 ministerial berths in new government in Bihar, say sources

- The Congress is likely to get four ministerial berths in the new government in Bihar as JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the BJP and joined hands with the RJD and its allies, sources have indicated.

- Kumar will be administered the oath of office Wednesday. They said Kumar spoke to both Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi soon after resigning as chief minister.

- He is also learnt to have thanked the Congress leadership for extending support to the new government. They said Kumar spoke to both Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi soon after resigning as chief minister.

- Besides the four ministerial berths, the Congress has also sought the post of Speaker of the state assembly, but Kumar is not keen on awarding that, the sources said. (PTI)

August 10, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

Indian CEO's Bond With Pakistani Friend at Harvard Wins Hearts 

- A LinkedIn user, Sneha Biswas, has shared a touching story of friendship and how it transcends borders of countries.

- Growing up in India, all she had known of Pakistan revolved around narratives of rivalry with Pakistan. Sneha narrated how she met her now closest friend from Pakistan on her first day at Harvard Business School and how it changed her outlook.

- She wrote about how they bonded over “multiple chais, biryanis, financial models and case study preps". She learnt about how her friend grew up in a conservative Pakistani backdrop, but with supportive parents.

- While her Pakistani friend’s stories about chasing her dreams resonated with Sneha, her bold choices inspired her. “I realized that while pride for your individual nations stand strong, your love for people transcends geographies and boundaries. People, fundamentally, are similar everywhere. Boundaries, borders and spaces are built by humans, and while it all might make sense to the head, the heart often fails to understand them," Sneha wrote in part of her post. (News 18)

August 10, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of JD(U)-RJD led ‘Mahagathbandhan’ in Bihar will take oath at Raj Bhawan at 2pm today.

August 10, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

Live News Updates August 10: PM Modi to dedicate to nation 2G ethanol plant in Panipat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation on Wednesday via video conferencing a second generation (2G) ethanol plant built at an estimated cost of Rs 900 crore in Haryana's Panipat, his office said.

The dedication of the plant is part of a long series of steps taken by the government over the years to boost the production and usage of biofuels in the country, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

On the occasion of World Biofuel Day, Prime Minister Modi will dedicate the second generation (2G) ethanol plant in Panipat, Haryana to the nation on August 10, 2022 at 4:30 PM via video conferencing, the statement said. Read more here.

August 10, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST

Nitish Kumar is disrespecting mandate of people says BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad

- Nitish Kumar has left and said that BJP was trying to destroy his party...BJP made him a union minister several times. He was also made a CM. Why did he re-think his decision on alliance with RJD in 2015 & came to BJP in 2017?

- Nitish Kumar is disrespecting the mandate of Bihar's people. It's baseless that BJP was trying to destroy JD(U): BJP MP RS Prasad (ANI)