Live News: Congress likely to get 4 ministerial berths in new government in Bihar, Nitish Kumar to take oath today at 2pm

Nitish Kumar compromised with corruption and non-Congressism says BJP's RS Prasad
Nitish Kumar has been a non-Congress leader. His politics is around non-Congressism. Is that finished? Compromise with corruption&non-Congressism! Nitish Kumar sided with corruption & Congressism. Congratulations. People will give a reply in LS & Aseembly polls: BJP MP RS Prasad
August 10, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST
Punjab and Haryana High Court grants bail to Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Bikram Singh Majithia in connection with a case registered against him under the NDPS Act in December 2021. He is currently lodged in Patiala Central Jail.
Congress and DMK MLAs arrive at Puducherry Legislative Assembly wearing black clothes
- Congress and DMK MLAs arrived at Puducherry Legislative Assembly hall wearing black clothes, in protest against Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.
- They soon walked out of the Assembly, where the Budget session commenced today. (ANI)
August 10, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST
Guatemala reports first case of monkeypox
- Guatemala's Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance has confirmed the country's first case of #monkeypox.
- It was detected in a 31-year-old man in the capital Guatemala City. (IANS)
August 10, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST
Suvendu Adhikari claims TMC's govt will 'cease to exist' in Bengal by December
BJP's Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday claimed that the Trinamool Congress government of Mamata Banerjee will "cease to exist" in Bengal by December, and assembly elections will be held in the state along with the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.
August 10, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST
Congress likely to get 4 ministerial berths in new government in Bihar, say sources
- The Congress is likely to get four ministerial berths in the new government in Bihar as JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the BJP and joined hands with the RJD and its allies, sources have indicated.
- Kumar will be administered the oath of office Wednesday. They said Kumar spoke to both Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi soon after resigning as chief minister.
- He is also learnt to have thanked the Congress leadership for extending support to the new government. They said Kumar spoke to both Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi soon after resigning as chief minister.
- Besides the four ministerial berths, the Congress has also sought the post of Speaker of the state assembly, but Kumar is not keen on awarding that, the sources said. (PTI)
August 10, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST
Indian CEO's Bond With Pakistani Friend at Harvard Wins Hearts
- A LinkedIn user, Sneha Biswas, has shared a touching story of friendship and how it transcends borders of countries.
- Growing up in India, all she had known of Pakistan revolved around narratives of rivalry with Pakistan. Sneha narrated how she met her now closest friend from Pakistan on her first day at Harvard Business School and how it changed her outlook.
- She wrote about how they bonded over “multiple chais, biryanis, financial models and case study preps". She learnt about how her friend grew up in a conservative Pakistani backdrop, but with supportive parents.
- While her Pakistani friend’s stories about chasing her dreams resonated with Sneha, her bold choices inspired her. “I realized that while pride for your individual nations stand strong, your love for people transcends geographies and boundaries. People, fundamentally, are similar everywhere. Boundaries, borders and spaces are built by humans, and while it all might make sense to the head, the heart often fails to understand them," Sneha wrote in part of her post. (News 18)
August 10, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST
The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of JD(U)-RJD led ‘Mahagathbandhan’ in Bihar will take oath at Raj Bhawan at 2pm today.
माननीय मुख्यमंत्री जी और उपमुख्यमंत्री जी का कल अपराहन 2 बजे राजभवन में शपथ ग्रहण समारोह होगा।
PM Modi to dedicate to nation 2G ethanol plant in Panipat today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation on Wednesday via video conferencing a second generation (2G) ethanol plant built at an estimated cost of Rs 900 crore in Haryana's Panipat, his office said.
The dedication of the plant is part of a long series of steps taken by the government over the years to boost the production and usage of biofuels in the country, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.
On the occasion of World Biofuel Day, Prime Minister Modi will dedicate the second generation (2G) ethanol plant in Panipat, Haryana to the nation on August 10, 2022 at 4:30 PM via video conferencing, the statement said. Read more here.
August 10, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST
Nitish Kumar is disrespecting mandate of people says BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad
- Nitish Kumar has left and said that BJP was trying to destroy his party...BJP made him a union minister several times. He was also made a CM. Why did he re-think his decision on alliance with RJD in 2015 & came to BJP in 2017?
- Nitish Kumar is disrespecting the mandate of Bihar's people. It's baseless that BJP was trying to destroy JD(U): BJP MP RS Prasad (ANI)
August 10, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST
NDA MPs in Rajya Sabha
Ruling NDA's Rajya Sabha arithmetic may get a bit complicated with five MPs of JD(U) now joining the opposition ranks. NDA's tally in the House without JD(U) will drop to 100 - far off from the halfway mark of 119 in the current strength of 237.
August 10, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST
Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM today, Tejashwi Yadav to be Deputy CM
- A day after resigning as the Bihar chief minister to discontinue his coalition government with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nitish Kumar will be taking oath as the CM again - for the eighth time in his political career - on August 10.
- Kumar's fresh stint as the chief minister will be based on the support of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and the Left parties. Governor Phagu Chauhan has reportedly given him an appointment at 2 pm for the swearing-in ceremony.
- In the 243-member assembly, the RJD is currently the single-largest party with 79 MLAs. The JD(U) has 45 legislators, Congress 19 and the CPI(ML)-led Left Front 17. Read more here.