Live News: US-Taiwan economic links will grow, Nancy Pelosi tells Tsai

Taiwan tensions raise risks in one of the busiest shipping lanes
- The stand-off between the US and China over Taiwan has thrown a spotlight on growing risks to one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes -- even a minor disruption could ripple through supply chains.
- The Taiwan Strait is the primary route for ships passing from China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan to points west, carrying goods from Asian factory hubs to markets in Europe, the US and all points in between.
- Almost half of the global container fleet and a whopping 88% of the world’s largest ships by tonnage passed through the waterway this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
- Any actions over Taiwan that affect the strait would be another blow to global shipping. Supply chains, which have been reeling since the start of the pandemic, have been struggling to recover this year from lockdowns in China’s cities and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
- The Taiwan Taiex Shipping and Transportation Index slumped as much as 3.2% on Tuesday, among the worst-performing sub-indexes in Taiwan’s benchmark stock index. Taiwanese carrier Evergreen Marine Corp. dropped as much as 3.7%.
Beijing announced six exclusion zones encircling Taiwan to facilitate live-fire military drills from Thursday to Sunday
Some of the areas cross into the island’s territorial waters, threatening to disrupt airline traffic and shipping in the Taiwan Strait -- one of the world’s busiest trade routes. (Bloomberg)
US must pay for mistakes: Chinese Vice Foreign Minister
Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng summoned US Ambassador Nicholas Burns on Tuesday evening upon Pelosi’s arrival, telling the envoy that US “must pay for mistakes” according to CCTV footage.
(Bloomberg)
China halts natural sand exports to Taiwan
Following Pelosi’s arrival, Chinahaltednatural sand exports -- used to make glass and concrete -- to Taiwan, along with imports of some fish and fruit.
China is Taiwan’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade of $328.3 billion last year, giving Beijing a strategic advantage. (Bloomberg)
US House Speaker to meet Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Chairman Mark Liu on Wednesday
The US House Speaker is meeting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Chairman Mark Liu on Wednesday to discuss Congress’ recently passed Chips and Science Act and its $52 billion in subsidies for new chip manufacturing plants on American soil, according to a Washington Postreport.
Live News Updates August 3: We want Taiwan to always have freedom with security: Pelosi
- In response to a reporter, Pelosi says:"We want Taiwan to always have freedom with security, and they’re not backing away from that.”
- “Your question comes in the context of right now, a struggle between autocracy and democracy in the world. We cannot back away from that. So as China goes and uses its soft power, money and whatever (on countries) in order to get their support at the UN and other bodies, we have to recognize that that has some effectiveness.” (Bloomberg)
From 1991 Tiananmen Square Protest to 2022 Taiwan Visit: Some facts about Speaker Nancy Pelosi
- Amid China’s warnings, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei on Tuesday for a visit to Taiwan that pushed the friction between Washington and Beijing to a new level.
- Most of Pelosi’s planned meetings, including with President Tsai Ing-wen, were scheduled for Wednesday, a person familiar with her itinerary said.
- Pelosi has spent more than three decades in the Congress and has been a vocal opponent of China.
- In 1991, she raised a flag in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square to honour the victims of the violent crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.
- She is second in line for the presidency after Vice-President Kamala Harris, and would be the most senior US politician to travel to the island since her predecessor Newt Gingrich in 1997.
- She has led House Democrats for 19 years and previously served as the House Democratic Whip. (News18)
Live News Updates August 3: US-Taiwan trade agreement may be “imminent”: Pelosi
- In her remarks on closer economic cooperation, Pelosi indicated that a US-Taiwan trade agreement may be “imminent” -- thanks in part to recently passed semiconductor legislation that paves the way for better economic exchanges.
- Pelosi also took the opportunity to criticize China’s administration of Hong Kong. The “One Country, Two Systems” model of administration for Hong Kong, which China pledged in the agreement under which it resumed sovereignty over the city, didn’t happen, she says. (Bloomberg)
A map released by the Xinhua news agency details areas to be used for military drills encircling Taiwan from Aug. 4-7.
(Xinhua via Bloomberg)
Live News Updates August 3: Security, economy and governance key areas of focus in talks with Tsai
- Pelosi makes the point that she is traveling with a number of senior US officials in attendance. She says that in her talks with Tsai, security, economy and governance were the key areas of focus.
- Pelosi also makes the point that she is the first woman speaker of the US House of Representatives, celebrating her meeting with the first female president of Taiwan.
- “I just hope that its really clear that while China has stood in the way of Taiwan participating and going to certain meetings, that they understand that they will not stand in the way of people coming to Taiwan,” Pelosi says.
- She adds, wryly: “They didn’t say anything when the men came.” (Bloomberg)
Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan is the latest escalation of the Great Power competition between the US and China.
- US House of Representatives’ Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan is the latest escalation of the Great Power competition between the US and China.
- On the one hand we have a newly assertive China, eager to take over global leadership. On the other we have the US, the ageing global superpower eager to cut China to size.
- Pelosi’s Taiwan visit is merely the latest provocation in US attempts to counter the rise of China. Read more here.
“Taiwan has always been open to constructive dialogue,” Tsai says in her introductory remarks, noting Taiwan will work with stakeholders in the region to ensure stability. (Bloomberg)
Live News Updates August 3: Will work with all democracies around the world to safeguard democratic values: President of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen
Taiwan is a flourishing democracy: Nancy Pelosi
Live News Updates August 3: By visiting Taiwan, Nancy Pelosi has called China’s bluff
- In Asia, Taiwan represents the United States’ biggest commitment to upholding democracy. Taiwan is the postcard picture of the benefits of being a US ally, and Washington cannot ignore any threat to it. The longstanding Chinese threat to the island nation is but the threat a democratic Taipei faces from an autocratic Beijing.
- That’s why despite Beijing’s warnings that it would “not stand idly by”, Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan on August 2. In fact Beijing’s provocative statements left Pelosi (and even the US administration) little choice but to go ahead with the visit. To back off would have meant that Washington was cowing down to Beijing’s threats — something no administration in Washington would want. Read more here
Live News Updates August 3: China's shares Jiangxi Xinyu Guoke and AECC Aviation Power jumped
- Chinese military drills around Taiwan in the wake of Pelosi’s visit are being interpreted differently in China markets versus the rest of the world.
- China’s defense shares including Jiangxi Xinyu Guoke and AECC Aviation Power have jumped while the sector is trading mostly lower-to-mixed in Taiwan, Japan and South Korea. (Bloomberg)
Live News Updates: Taiwan has sufficient foreign exchange reserves: Governor Yang Chin-long
- Taiwan’s currency and its stocks have been under pressure of late, but the island’s central bank is offering reassurances. It’s not concerned about the volatility in the Taiwanese dollar or by the movement of foreign capital, Governor Yang Chin-long said today when asked about any impact from Pelosi’s visit.
- Yang also says Taiwan has sufficient foreign exchange reserves. (Bloomberg)
More from Pelosi on US support for Taiwan:
- “Now more than ever American solidarity with Taiwan is crucial. That’s the message we’re bringing here today.”
- “America’s determination to preserve democracy here in Taiwan and around the world remains ironclad.”
- Tsai continues to underscore the island’s commitment to its defense. (It’s important to note that US officials have been pushing Taiwan to shore up its ability to withstand China militarily.)
- “We will do whatever it takes to strengthen Taiwan’s self-defense capability. Taiwan is committed to maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and we will make Taiwan a key stabilizing force for regional stability, ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific as well as the stable development of global trade and supply chains.” (Bloomberg)
Live News Updates August 3: China unleashes economic curbs on Taiwan with sand, fruit bans
- China halted natural sand exports to Taiwan and some fish and fruit from the island on Wednesday following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s arrival on the island.
- The sand export announcement, made in a statement by China’s Ministry of Commerce, said the move was based on provisions of related law but gave no further details.
- China’s General Administration of Customs said in a separate statement that the suspension of imports was due to excessive pesticide residue detected “multiple times” on products since last year, as well as on some frozen fish packages that tested positive for coronavirus in June. Read more here.
Pelosi in Taiwan:
- Pelosi’s visit comes amid severe pushback from China, which is preparing wide-ranging military drills near the island, and Tsai underscores that Taiwan will stand fast:
- “Facing deliberately heightened military threats, Taiwan will not back down. We will firmly uphold our nation’s sovereignty and continue to hold the line of defense for democracy.” (Bloomberg)
Live News Updates August 3: Ripples from Nancy Pelosi trip may take time to impact global markets
- Pelosi’s visit is fanning fresh jitters among investors already spooked by the threat of a global slowdown amid surging inflation.
- Escalating tensions between China and the US risk eating into already fragile sentiment, giving a boost to havens like the dollar and yen and weighing on equities.
- Haven assets whipsawed overnight as concerns about the level of military response from China dissipated and Treasuries sold off on hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials.
- The yen saw an abrupt turnaround, sinking more than 1% after its strongest four-day run since 2020 and benchmark US yields jumped 18 basis points. Stocks remained under pressure. Read more here.
Nancy Pelosi says US chip bill offers opportunity for US: Taiwan cooperation
- U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the Taiwanese parliament on Wednesday the U.S. chip bill would offer a good opportunity for U.S.-Taiwan cooperation in the chip industry.
- Pelosi also said she wants to increase parliamentary exchanges with Taiwan. (Reuters)
Live News Updates August 3: Nancy Pelosi Meets Parliamentarians, Calls Taiwan One of Freest Societies
- US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met members of Legislative Yuan on Wednesday in Taipei.
- Ahead of her meeting with the parliamentarians, Pelosi said that it is a compliment for her when Taiwan’s people refer to her as their good friend and added that she comes in friendship and peace.
- “We have to look at ways on how we can go forward together. US-Taiwan economic cooperation is very important and we want to increase inter-parliamentary cooperation,” Pelosi said.
- Pelosi also congratulated the Taiwanese government for its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
