Live News: US-Taiwan economic links will grow, Nancy Pelosi tells Tsai

Moneycontrol News
Aug 03, 2022 / 11:18 AM IST

Read all top news regarding Pelosi's Taiwan visit in Moneycontrol's Live News Blog.

August 03, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST

Taiwan tensions raise risks in one of the busiest shipping lanes

- The stand-off between the US and China over Taiwan has thrown a spotlight on growing risks to one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes -- even a minor disruption could ripple through supply chains.

- The Taiwan Strait is the primary route for ships passing from China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan to points west, carrying goods from Asian factory hubs to markets in Europe, the US and all points in between.

- Almost half of the global container fleet and a whopping 88% of the world’s largest ships by tonnage passed through the waterway this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

- Any actions over Taiwan that affect the strait would be another blow to global shipping. Supply chains, which have been reeling since the start of the pandemic, have been struggling to recover this year from lockdowns in China’s cities and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

- The Taiwan Taiex Shipping and Transportation Index slumped as much as 3.2% on Tuesday, among the worst-performing sub-indexes in Taiwan’s benchmark stock index. Taiwanese carrier Evergreen Marine Corp. dropped as much as 3.7%.

Read more here.

August 03, 2022 / 11:13 AM IST

Beijing announced six exclusion zones encircling Taiwan to facilitate live-fire military drills from Thursday to Sunday

Some of the areas cross into the island’s territorial waters, threatening to disrupt airline traffic and shipping in the Taiwan Strait -- one of the world’s busiest trade routes. (Bloomberg)

August 03, 2022 / 11:11 AM IST

US must pay for mistakes: Chinese Vice Foreign Minister

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng summoned US Ambassador Nicholas Burns on Tuesday evening upon Pelosi’s arrival, telling the envoy that US “must pay for mistakes” according to CCTV footage.

(Bloomberg)

August 03, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST

China halts natural sand exports to Taiwan

Following Pelosi’s arrival, Chinahaltednatural sand exports -- used to make glass and concrete -- to Taiwan, along with imports of some fish and fruit.

China is Taiwan’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade of $328.3 billion last year, giving Beijing a strategic advantage. (Bloomberg)

August 03, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST

US House Speaker to meet Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Chairman Mark Liu on Wednesday

The US House Speaker is meeting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Chairman Mark Liu on Wednesday to discuss Congress’ recently passed Chips and Science Act and its $52 billion in subsidies for new chip manufacturing plants on American soil, according to a Washington Postreport.

August 03, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST

Live News Updates August 3: We want Taiwan to always have freedom with security: Pelosi

- In response to a reporter, Pelosi says:"We want Taiwan to always have freedom with security, and they’re not backing away from that.”

- “Your question comes in the context of right now, a struggle between autocracy and democracy in the world. We cannot back away from that. So as China goes and uses its soft power, money and whatever (on countries) in order to get their support at the UN and other bodies, we have to recognize that that has some effectiveness.” (Bloomberg)

August 03, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST

From 1991 Tiananmen Square Protest to 2022 Taiwan Visit: Some facts about Speaker Nancy Pelosi

- Amid China’s warnings, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei on Tuesday for a visit to Taiwan that pushed the friction between Washington and Beijing to a new level.

- Most of Pelosi’s planned meetings, including with President Tsai Ing-wen, were scheduled for Wednesday, a person familiar with her itinerary said.

- Pelosi has spent more than three decades in the Congress and has been a vocal opponent of China.

- In 1991, she raised a flag in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square to honour the victims of the violent crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.

- She is second in line for the presidency after Vice-President Kamala Harris, and would be the most senior US politician to travel to the island since her predecessor Newt Gingrich in 1997.

- She has led House Democrats for 19 years and previously served as the House Democratic Whip. (News18)

August 03, 2022 / 10:40 AM IST

Live News Updates August 3: US-Taiwan trade agreement may be “imminent”: Pelosi

- In her remarks on closer economic cooperation, Pelosi indicated that a US-Taiwan trade agreement may be “imminent” -- thanks in part to recently passed semiconductor legislation that paves the way for better economic exchanges.

- Pelosi also took the opportunity to criticize China’s administration of Hong Kong. The “One Country, Two Systems” model of administration for Hong Kong, which China pledged in the agreement under which it resumed sovereignty over the city, didn’t happen, she says. (Bloomberg)

August 03, 2022 / 10:29 AM IST

A map released by the Xinhua news agency details areas to be used for military drills encircling Taiwan from Aug. 4-7.

(Xinhua via Bloomberg)

August 03, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST

Live News Updates August 3: Security, economy and governance key areas of focus in talks with Tsai

- Pelosi makes the point that she is traveling with a number of senior US officials in attendance. She says that in her talks with Tsai, security, economy and governance were the key areas of focus.

- Pelosi also makes the point that she is the first woman speaker of the US House of Representatives, celebrating her meeting with the first female president of Taiwan.

- “I just hope that its really clear that while China has stood in the way of Taiwan participating and going to certain meetings, that they understand that they will not stand in the way of people coming to Taiwan,” Pelosi says.

- She adds, wryly: “They didn’t say anything when the men came.” (Bloomberg)