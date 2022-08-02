Live News: Grateful to President Biden for this latest victory against terrorism, say 9/11 survivors on Al Zawahiri killing

August 02, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

Live News Updates August 2: Nancy Pelosi Taiwan visit would undermine US-China ties, says China

- A visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan would undermine China and the United States' relationship, China's U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun said on Monday.

- Pelosi was set to visit Taiwan on Tuesday, three sources said, as the United States said it would not be intimidated by Chinese warnings to never "sit idly by" if she made the trip.

- "Such a visit is apparently very much dangerous, very much provocative," Zhang told a news conference to mark the start of China's presidency of the U.N. Security Council for August. "If such a visit happens it will also undermine the relationship between China and the United States."

- He also said that such a visit by Pelosi should not be compared to the last time a U.S. House speaker visited the island claimed by Beijing in 1997. (Reuters)

