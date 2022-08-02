Live News: Grateful to President Biden for this latest victory against terrorism, say 9/11 survivors on Al Zawahiri killing

Live News Updates: In a somber televised address, Biden said he gave the final go-ahead for the high-precision strike that successfully targeted Zawahiri in the Afghan capital over the weekend.
Get all the latest news and updates on Live News Blog only on Moneycontrol. Read all news including political news, current affairs and news headlines online on Moneycontrol's Live News Blog.
Income Tax raid at movie producer Anbu Chezliyanin's properties in Tamil Nadu
- The Income Tax department conducted raids at properties related to financier & movie producer Anbu Chezliyanin at over 10 places in the state including Chennai & Madurai: Sources (ANI)
Live News Updates August 2: Nancy Pelosi Taiwan visit would undermine US-China ties, says China
- A visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan would undermine China and the United States' relationship, China's U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun said on Monday.
- Pelosi was set to visit Taiwan on Tuesday, three sources said, as the United States said it would not be intimidated by Chinese warnings to never "sit idly by" if she made the trip.
- "Such a visit is apparently very much dangerous, very much provocative," Zhang told a news conference to mark the start of China's presidency of the U.N. Security Council for August. "If such a visit happens it will also undermine the relationship between China and the United States."
- He also said that such a visit by Pelosi should not be compared to the last time a U.S. House speaker visited the island claimed by Beijing in 1997. (Reuters)
Live News Updates August 2: Nancy Pelosi expected to arrive in Taiwan today, sources say
- U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to arrive in Taipei later on Tuesday, people briefed on the matter said, as the United States said it would not be intimidated by Chinese "sabre rattling" over the visit.
- One person familiar with Pelosi's itinerary said that most of her planned meetings, including with President Tsai Ing-wen, were scheduled for Wednesday, and that it was possible that her delegation would arrive in Taiwan early on Wednesday.
- Taiwan newspaper Liberty Times said Pelosi's delegation was due to arrive at 10:20 p.m. (1420 GMT) on Tuesday, without naming sources. (Reuters)
Live News Updates August 2: Grateful to President Biden for this latest victory against terrorism, say 9/11 survivors on Al Zawahiri killing
- President Joe Biden announced Monday that the United States had killed Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, one of the world's most wanted terrorists and a mastermind of the September 11, 2001 attacks, in a drone strike in Kabul.
- 9/11 Justice, a grassroots organization comprising 9/11 survivors, first responders and family members who lost loved ones that day, said it was grateful to President Biden for this latest victory in the fight against terrorism.
- "This is a significant step forward and is particularly meaningful to the 9/11 community as we continue our years-long battle for justice and accountability," 9/11 Justice said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.
Live News Updates August 2: Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in Kabul drone strike, claims US
- President Joe Biden announced Monday that the United States had killed Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, one of the world's most wanted terrorists and a mastermind of the September 11, 2001 attacks, in a drone strike in Kabul.
- In a somber televised address, Biden said he gave the final go-ahead for the high-precision strike that successfully targeted Zawahiri in the Afghan capital over the weekend. Read more.
Get all the latest news and updates on Live News Blog only on Moneycontrol. Read all news including political news, current affairs and news headlines online on Moneycontrol's Live News Blog.