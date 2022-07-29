Live News Updates: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu and Men's Hockey Team captain Manpreet Singh were the flagbearers for the Indian contingent at the opening ceremony of CWG 2022.
-The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a plea challenging the cutting of trees in Mumbai’s Aarey colony for a Metro car shed. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said it would take up the plea after senior advocate Gopal Shankarnarayan mentioned the matter. Shankarnarayan said cutting of trees is going on overnight despite the stay order earlier.
-On the first day of the Commonwealth Games, Indian athletes will take part in mixed team badminton prelims, women's cricket, women's hockey, round 1 & 2 rounds of men's as well as women's table tennis and the triathlon.
Live News Updates July 29: ED has registered a money laundering case against DC Motors owner Dilip Chhabria
- Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case against DC Motors owner Dilip Chhabria based on the cases registered against him by CIU unit of Mumbai Police & EOW.
- In this connection, the agency yesterday conducted raids at six locations in Mumbai & Pune. (ANI)
CWG 2022 Day 1: India to compete in cricket, boxing, badminton and hockey
- On the first day of the Games, Indian athletes will take part in mixed team badminton prelims, women’s cricket, women’s hockey, round 1 & 2 rounds of men’s as well as women’s table tennis and the triathlon.
Schedule: India vs Australia Women's T20 at 3.30 pm IST
Mixed Team Badminton Prelims at 6.30 pm IST
Women's Hockey at 6.30 pm IST
Table Tennis Round 1 and 2 at 2pm and 8.30 pm IST respectively
Boxing at 9pm IST
Live News Updates July 29: IndiGo flight from Jorhat to Kolkata returned during departure
- IndiGo flight 6E-757 operating from Jorhat to Kolkata returned back to bay during departure.
- According to the press statement, while taxiing out the pilot was advised that one of the main wheel had partially run over the grass adjacent to the taxiway. As a precaution, the pilot held the taxi procedure and asked for necessary inspection.
- The aircraft was taken back to the bay at Jorhat for inspections. During the initial inspection there were no abnormalities observed.
- As a matter of caution, the maintenance team initiated a thorough inspection. The flight was cancelled.
Live News Updates July 29: Total 27 MPs have been suspended from the ongoing monsoon session of the parliament
- Total 27 MPs including 23 Rajya Sabha MPs and 4 Lok Sabha MPs have been suspended for "unruly behaviour" during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament. (ANI)
Live News Updates July 29: Taiwan to deepen close security partnership with US
- Taiwan's foreign ministry said on Friday that it will continue to deepen its close security partnership with the United States, after U.S. President Joe Biden and China's leader Xi Jinping spoke on Thursday.
- In the call, Xi warned the U.S. against playing with fire over Taiwan, highlighting Beijing's concerns about a possible visit to the Chinese-claimed island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (Reuters)
Live News Updates July 29: SC Agrees to Hear Plea Against Tree Felling in Aarey Forest today
- The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a plea challenging the cutting of trees in Mumbai’s Aarey colony for a Metro car shed.
- A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said it would take up the plea after senior advocate Gopal Shankarnarayan mentioned the matter. Shankarnarayan said cutting of trees is going on overnight despite the stay order earlier.
- "We have photographs. The CJI said it will be heard by this bench. Can it be listed tomorrow?” Shankarnarayan said, adding JCBs would be operated over the weekend and the matter requires urgent hearing. The top court then agreed to hear the matter on Friday. (PTI)
