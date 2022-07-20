Live News: CWC to support Wickremesinghe in the Sri Lanka Presidential elections today; Voting underway

Live News Update: Latest on the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Lankan Presidential Election & Top Developments In The Race For UK PM.
Live News Updates July 20: PM Modi interacts with the Indian contingent of CWG 2022
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the Indian squad for Commonwealth Games 2022 via video conferencing.
- Play well with all your strengths and without stress. You must have heard the saying 'Koi Nahi Hai Takkar mei, Kyun Pade Ho Chakkar Mei', so play with the same attitude at Commonwealth Games: PM Modi to India's CWG 2022 squad.
Live News Updates July 20: Voting begins to elect Sri Lanka's new president in three-cornered contest
- The voting to elect the new President got under way in Parliament a short while ago.
- Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Dullas Alahapperuma and NPP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake are in the race for presidency today.
- Security has been beefed up in and around the Parliament complex with troops are kept on high alert.
Live News Updates July 20: SC set to hear pleas related to Maharashtra, Mohd Zubair & BCCI
- The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Wednesday several important cases, including the pleas pertaining to the recent political crisis in Maharashtra that led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and the petition by Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair relating to FIRs lodged against him in Uttar Pradesh.
- The apex court would also take up for hearing the plea of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeking to amend its constitution with regard to the tenure of its office bearers, including President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah.
- A petition filed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) challenging postponement of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls on grounds of delimitation of wards in the national capital would also be heard by the top court. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana is scheduled to hear the Maharashtra as well as the BCCI matters.
- Besides these cases, the apex court is also slated to hear an application in the suo motu case of 2020 in which the court had earlier taken cognisance of the problems and miseries of migrant labourers during the COVID-19 pandemic and had passed a slew of directions. The plea filed by the AAP would be heard by a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar. (PTI)
Live News Updates July 20: BJP plans 'tricolour in every home', Prabhat Pheris, Covid booster jab push around I-Day
- From ensuring national flag hoisting at every residence including those of government employees, advocates, as well as police posts, to having prabhat pheris (morning processions) singing “Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram" and “Vande Mataram" in every civic ward of the country for three days ahead of Independence Day— the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given its leaders a to-do list to ensure that patriotism is the flavour of the week around August 15.
- BJP chief JP Nadda has given out the list of tasks to be carried out by party leaders and workers in order to celebrate the Centre’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme. This includes undertaking a “Har Ghar Tiranga" drive from August 9 to August 15, and party MPs, MLAs, and public representatives ensuring precautionary Covid vaccine doses are given free in the next 75 days. Read more.
New rule allows Work From Home for 50% staff
- The union government on Tuesday said that work from home (WFH) can only be extended to a maximum of 50% of the total employees including contractual workforce in all Special Economic Zones (SEZ) for a maximum period of one-year
- There are about two million people employed across over 350 SEZs, which contribute to over 25% of total exports from India. SEZs operate under different trade and business laws. (Mint)
Live News Updates July 20: New RS MP and athlete P T Usha to take oath today
-Newly nominated Rajya Sabha MP & former Olympic track & field athlete PT Usha to take oath today after the Upper House will assemble at 11 am. (ANI)
Live News Updates July 20: SC to hear disqualification pleas filed by Uddhav Thackerey, Eknath Shinde today
- A bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will hear a bunch of petitions on the dispute between Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena chief and Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking disqualification of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.
- The Thackeray camp claims the Eknath Shinde-led government is "illegal" until the top court decides on disqualifications, whereas the rebel MLAs claim that they are the real Sena with an overwhelming majority of party MLAs.
Monsoon Session of Parliament | DMK RS MP gives suspension of business notice
- In the on going Monsoon Session of Parliament, DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva gives suspension of business notice under rule 267.
- The notice was over the "enormous hike in the price of petroleum products which has a spiraling effect on the essential commodities prices affecting poor & middle-class people."
MonsoonSession of Parliament | AAP RS MP gives an adjournment motion notice
- In the on going Monsoon Session of Parliament, Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh gives an adjournment motion notice under Rule 267.
- The notice is with respect to demand a discussion on the increased GST on food items and rising inflation. (ANI)
Irrespective of who becomes next Sri Lankan President, India should keep helping Lanka: Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa
- Irrespective of who becomes Sri Lanka's next president, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all political parties and the people of India should keep helping the island nation come out of its worst economic crisis, Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa said on Tuesday.
- Premadasa's appeal came hours after the government told an all-party meeting in New Delhi that India is naturally worried over the Sri Lankan crisis and ahead of the presidential election in Sri Lanka on Wednesday to pick a successor to ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
- "The ball is in the court of Sri Lanka and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and they are holding discussions. They need an agreement, then we (India) will see what supportive role we can play," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said after the meeting attended by the representatives of 28 political parties, including those from the Congress, the Left parties and the DMK. (PTI)
Live News Updates July 20: Rishi Sunak tops latest vote to edge closer to final spot in British PM race
- Rishi Sunak topped another round of voting on Tuesday to edge even closer to his place as one of two candidates who will go head-to-head to be elected the new Conservative Party leader and British Prime Minister, as former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch became the latest candidate to be knocked out of the very tight race.
- The British Indian former Chancellor received 118 votes in the fourth round of voting by his party colleagues, just shy of the 120-mark or one-third of Conservative Party MPs needed to confirm his place as one of the final contenders in the race to replace Boris Johnson. (PTI)
Live News Updates July 20: Sri Lanka Presidential elections Today
- Acting Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and two others were proposed by lawmakers as the three candidates for the July 20 Presidential election. Read more.
- Wickremesinghe, Alahapperuma and leftist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake were proposed by lawmakers on Tuesday as the three candidates for the July 20 presidential election to pick the successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa after he resigned.
Live News Updates July 20: PM Modi to interact with Indian contingent bound for CWG today
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Indian contingent bound for the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 on Wednesday through video conferencing.
- The interaction by the PM is a part of his continuous endeavour to motivate athletes ahead of their participation in major sporting events.
- Last year Modi interacted with the Indian athletes' contingent bound for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as well as the Indian para-athletes' contingent for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (ANI)