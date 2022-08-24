Live News Updates: Maruti Suzuki to recall 166 Dzire Tour S vehicles

Business and Political Updates: The decision comes after a possible defect in Airbag Control Unit, said the company's press release
Get all the latest news and updates on Live News Blog only on Moneycontrol. Read all news including political news, current affairs and news headlines online on Moneycontrol's Live News Blog.
Live News Updates August 24: CBI raids underway at RJD MLC Sunil Singh's residence in Patna
- Raids by a Central Agency are underway at the residence of RJD MLC Sunil Singh, in Patna.
- "It is being done intentionally. There is no meaning to it. They are doing it thinking that out of fear, MLAs will come in their favor," says Sunil Singh, RJD MLC and Chairman of Biscomaun Patna on CBI raid at his residence. (ANI)
Live News Updates August 24: CBI conducts raids at multiple locations in Ranchi & Bihar
- Fresh raids by a Central Agency are underway at multiple locations in Ranchi (Jharkhand) & Bihar in its ongoing investigation in connection with illegal mining and extortion.
- The locations are linked to one Prem Prakash, who is believed to have strong connections with politicians (ANI)
Live News Updates August 24: Sonia Gandhi to travel abroad for medical check-ups; Rahul, Priyanka to accompany her
- Congress president Sonia Gandhi will travel abroad for medical check-ups and Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will accompany her, the party said on Tuesday.
- It did not divulge any specific date of travel or their places of visit but said Rahul Gandhi will address the Congress' 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally here on September 4, 2022.
- "Congress President Sonia Gandhi will be travelling abroad for medical check-ups. She will also visit her ailing mother before she returns to New Delhi," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a statement.
- Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi will be travelling with the Congress president, he said. Rahul Gandhi will address the Congress' 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally in New Delhi on September 4, 2022, Ramesh said.
- Their visit abroad comes at a time when the party is prepping for its Kanyakumari to Kashmir 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' starting September 7. It also comes ahead of the election of party president, the schedule for which is expected to be out this week. (PTI)
Live News Updates August 24: Maruti Suzuki to recall 166 Dzire Tour S vehicles
- Maruti Suzuki to recall 166 Dzire Tour S vehicles
- The recall is being undertaken to replace Airbag Control Unit, free of cost, in these vehicles.
- It is suspected that there is a possible defect in Airbag Control Unit, which in rare case might result in malfunctioning during deployment, said the company's press release.
- Customers of suspected vehicles are advised not to drive/use the vehicle till the Airbag Control Unit is replaced, the release added.
- Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized workshops for replacement of defective Airbag Control Unit.
Live News Updates August 24: U.S. to announce $3 billion in new military aid for Ukraine: officials
- The United States will announce a new security assistance package for Ukraine of about $3 billion as early as Wednesday, a U.S. official said on Tuesday, in what would be the single largest tranche to Kyiv since Russia's invasion six months ago.
- The package is being prepared to coincide with Ukraine's independence day on Wednesday.
- The package uses funds from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) appropriated by Congress to allow the Biden administration to procure weapons from industry rather than taking weapons from existing U.S. weapons stocks. (Reuters)
Live News Updates August 24: CM Nitish Kumar to prove majority in Bihar assembly today
- After taking the oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the eighth time, Nitish Kumar called for first cabinet meeting today.
- In the meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Nitish Kumar passed a proposal to call a special session of the Assembly on August 24 - for him to prove his majority - and the Legislative Council on August 25.
- Leaders of the Mahagathbandhan also brought in a no-confidence motion against Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, of the BJP. Since he just has support of just 77 MLAs of his own party, it is most likely that he would resign from the post before motion.
- RJD's Awadh Bihari Chaudhary is the front runner for the post.
- On August 25, the Legislative Council will elect a new Chairman as well. (IANS)
Get all the latest news and updates on Live News Blog only on Moneycontrol. Read all news including political news, current affairs and news headlines online on Moneycontrol's Live News Blog.