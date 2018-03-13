Linguistic data of Census 2011 finalised: Govt

The linguistic data of Census 2011 has been finalised and will be released after approval of the competent authority, Union minister Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said today.

He was replying to a question in the Lok Sabha on whether the government has taken any steps to make the linguistic data available to the public soon.

"The linguistic data of Census 2011 has been finalised and will be released after the approval of the competent authority," he said in the written reply.