Last Updated : Nov 29, 2018 10:28 PM IST | Source: PTI
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2018 10:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Like Rafale, demonetisation a crime against India, guilty will be punished: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress chief also questioned why former chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian did not resign when he "disagreed" with the demonetisation decision.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on November 29 alleged that demonetisation "like the Rafale deal was a crime against India and a huge scam", and said the guilty will be investigated and punished.

The Congress chief also questioned why former chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian did not resign when he "disagreed" with the demonetisation decision and said former defence minister Manohar Parrikar did the same in the Rafale deal.

"Demo like Rafale (deal) was a crime against India and a huge scam. Parrikar distanced himself from Rafale to save his skin. Mr Subramanian is doing the same with Demo. I wonder why he didn't resign when he disagreed so much? Don't worry India, the guilty will be investigated and punished," he said on Twitter.

Reliance Defence has denied any wrongdoing in the Rafale deal.

Gandhi tagged a news report which questioned whether the chief economic adviser ever supported the note-ban decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In another tweet in Hindi earlier, Gandhi took a swipe at Modi's "achche din' (good days) promise and tagged a song sung by a Rajasthan local.

"This gentleman of Rajasthan has spoken out what is in the hearts of people in the country. Hear out the song and you'll love to repeat it," he said in his tweet in Hindi.
First Published on Nov 29, 2018 10:18 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

