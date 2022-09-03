Watch: Tremors interrupt this country’s parliament debate on earthquake insurance

Tremors were felt in Liechtenstein, a western European country, just as its parliament was having a discussing related to earthquakes, Euronews reported. The coincidence gained attention on social media.

Earlier this week, the country's MPs convened at Landtag, the parliament building, to debate whether earthquake insurance should be made mandatory.

Just as Bettina Petzold-Mähr from Liechtenstein's Progressive Citizens' Party was speaking, a tremor hit the building, videos on social media showed. She laughed and continued speaking.

But the second tremor was much more powerful. It visibly rattled the parliament and caused Mähr to look up in astonishment.

Albert Frick, the president of Liechtenstein' parliament, then paused the session and told MPs to vacate the room.

The earthquake, felt in Liechtenstein on September 1, was between 2.4 and 3.9 magnitudes, Euronews reported. Its epicentre was located 19 kilometres south of Dornbirn in Austria, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

In a report published on September 1, Euronews quoted the Liechtenstein police as saying: "So far, no personal injuries or property damage are known.

On social media, one user described the parliament episode as the "best coincidence I've seen in a while".

"You couldn't make this up," another user wrote. "An earthquake in Liechtenstein has interrupted a debate in Liechtenstein's state parliament about...earthquakes. "

Another account joked that the earthquake "didn't approve" of the parliament proposal.