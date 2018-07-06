App
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2018 08:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

LG does not agree that services should be under Delhi goverment: Arvind Kejrwial

Addressing the media after a 25-minute meeting with Baijal, the first after his nine-day sit-in, Kejriwal said the LG had sought advice from the Ministry of Home Affairs and was told that services should not be given to the Delhi government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Lt Governor Anil Baijal does not agree that control of the services department should be handed over to the Delhi government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today, and added that it was the first time in India's history that the Central government had openly refused to obey the apex court's order.

Addressing the media after a 25-minute meeting with Baijal, the first after his nine-day sit-in, Kejriwal said the LG had sought advice from the Ministry of Home Affairs and was told that services should not be given to the Delhi government.

"Supreme Court said that except three subjects, police, land and public order, Delhi government will have executive power on other subjects. LG does not agree that control of services should be handed over to Delhi government.

"LG sought advice from that MHA which told him that services should not be given to Delhi government. It is the first time in the history of India that the Central government has openly refused to obey the SC's order...," Kejriwal told reporters.

This would lead to anarchy in the country, he added.

Hours after the Supreme Court's landmark judgement earlier this week, the Delhi government introduced a new system for transfer and postings of bureaucrats, making the chief minister the approving authority.

However, the services department refused to comply, saying the Supreme Court did not abolish the notification issued in 2016 which made the MHA the authority for transfers and postings.
First Published on Jul 6, 2018 07:08 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #Current Affairs #India

