App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2019 07:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Law needed to curb PUBG in Goa, says state IT minister

Earlier, in January this year, the Gujarat state education department had issued a circular directing its district primary education officers (DPEOs) to take necessary steps to enforce a ban on the game in primary schools.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Goa Information Technology Minister Rohan Khaunte February 10 said a law was needed in the state to curb online multi-player game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, popularly called PUBG.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a government event in Porvorim near here, Khaunte said the game had become a "demon" in every house and students were engrossed in playing it and neglecting their studies.

"I am not aware of states banning PUBG but some law has to be made to ensure there is a restriction on it in Goa," Khaunte said, adding that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar should take a call on such a ban.

"PUBG has become a demon in every house. Students, instead of studying, are engrossed in playing PUBG," he claimed.

Earlier, in January this year, the Gujarat state education department had issued a circular directing its district primary education officers (DPEOs) to take necessary steps to enforce a ban on the game in primary schools.

PUBG is a battle game developed by a South Korean firm and is a best-seller in the online gaming market.
First Published on Feb 10, 2019 07:06 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.