Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Law Commission says India living in colonial age if we cannot accept criticism

The panel outlined 10 issues that would require consideration for further revision of Section 124A

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Law Commission, in a consultation paper on the sedition law (124A of Indian Penal Code), has stated that India should be ready to accept positive criticism, and if the country is unable to do so, then “there lies little difference between pre- and post-independent India.”

“Right to criticise one’s own history and the right to offend are rights protected under free speech. While it is essential to protect national integrity, it should not be misused as a tool to curb free speech,” the commission said.

The Law Commission, which is headed by retired Justice BS Chauhan, also came down heavily upon the government stating that a person should not be charged with sedition for “merely expressing a thought that is not in consonance with the government's policy.”

“In a democracy, signing from the same book is not a benchmark of patriotism. People should be at liberty to show their affection towards their country in their own way. For doing the same, one might indulge in constructive criticism or debates, pointing out the loopholes in the policy of the government,” the paper said, adding that “expressions used in such thoughts might be harsh and unpleasant to some, but that does not render the actions to be branded seditious.”

"Berating the country or a particular aspect of it, cannot and should not be treated as sedition," the paper said, adding that dissent and criticism are important for a "robust public debate on policy issues as part of vibrant democracy."

The panel outlined 10 issues that would require consideration for further revision of Section 124A. These issues include a reconsideration of the term 'sedition', defining the point where 'right to offend' qualifies as 'hate speech' and whether or not contempt against the government should invite punishment.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 11:44 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

