Live News Updates |Putin grants Edward Snowden Russian citizenship

Moneycontrol News
Sep 26, 2022 / 10:10 PM IST

Business and Political Live Updates: A decree by Vladimir Putin published Monday included United States whistleblower Edward Snowden on a list of newly-minted Russian citizens.

September 26, 2022 / 10:30 PM IST

WATCH: NASA's asteroid-deflecting DART spacecraft scheduled to hit asteroid Dimorphos 

September 26, 2022 / 10:10 PM IST

Putin grants Edward Snowden Russian citizenship

September 26, 2022 / 10:06 PM IST

SKM farmers protest, gherao Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol's residence over demands

September 26, 2022 / 09:50 PM IST

HCC completes debt resolution plan

September 26, 2022 / 09:35 PM IST

Constitution Bench hearings of SC to be live-streamed from tomorrow

September 26, 2022 / 09:19 PM IST

September 26, 2022 / 08:58 PM IST

Aarti Drugs re-appoints Rashesh C. Gogri as Managing Director for 5 years w.e.f October 31

September 26, 2022 / 08:51 PM IST

CM Gehlot has always followed the instructions of the High Command. The High Command had (back in 2020)asked him to accommodate those in wrong & he accepted what was asked (to include Sachin Pilot): Rajasthan Minister & Gehlot loyalist, Shanti Dhariwal

September 26, 2022 / 08:31 PM IST

In 2020, when state Congress was in trouble, our President Sonia Gandhi had asked that govt be saved at any cost. Despite having CM in Rajasthan, traitors claimed govt has fallen, only came back when session was called, they're being made CM now: State Min S Dhariwal

September 26, 2022 / 08:20 PM IST

Tamil Nadu cabinet approves ordinance to ban online gaming in state