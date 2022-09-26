Live News Updates |Putin grants Edward Snowden Russian citizenship

Business and Political Live Updates: A decree by Vladimir Putin published Monday included United States whistleblower Edward Snowden on a list of newly-minted Russian citizens.
September 26, 2022 / 10:30 PM IST
WATCH: NASA's asteroid-deflecting DART spacecraft scheduled to hit asteroid Dimorphos
September 26, 2022 / 10:10 PM IST
Putin grants Edward Snowden Russian citizenship
September 26, 2022 / 10:06 PM IST
SKM farmers protest, gherao Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol's residence over demands
September 26, 2022 / 09:50 PM IST
HCC completes debt resolution plan
September 26, 2022 / 09:35 PM IST
Constitution Bench hearings of SC to be live-streamed from tomorrow
September 26, 2022 / 09:19 PM IST
September 26, 2022 / 08:58 PM IST
Aarti Drugs re-appoints Rashesh C. Gogri as Managing Director for 5 years w.e.f October 31
September 26, 2022 / 08:51 PM IST
CM Gehlot has always followed the instructions of the High Command. The High Command had (back in 2020)asked him to accommodate those in wrong & he accepted what was asked (to include Sachin Pilot): Rajasthan Minister & Gehlot loyalist, Shanti Dhariwal
September 26, 2022 / 08:31 PM IST
In 2020, when state Congress was in trouble, our President Sonia Gandhi had asked that govt be saved at any cost. Despite having CM in Rajasthan, traitors claimed govt has fallen, only came back when session was called, they're being made CM now: State Min S Dhariwal
September 26, 2022 / 08:20 PM IST
Tamil Nadu cabinet approves ordinance to ban online gaming in state
September 26, 2022 / 08:06 PM IST
Rajasthan Political Crisis: | Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also arrives at the residence of the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi
September 26, 2022 / 07:46 PM IST
Rajasthan Political Crisis: AICC Observers will submit a report to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi either tonight or tomorrow
September 26, 2022 / 07:41 PM IST
Rajasthan: Status-quo to be maintained till Congress president election nominations. Decision on issuing of show cause notices to miffed MLAs, vocal in public, will be taken after interim chief takes action on report by Observers: Sources
September 26, 2022 / 07:34 PM IST
RBI intervention is more to avoid fluctuation in currency. We need to ensure that #currency fluctuation is not severe, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman
September 26, 2022 / 07:27 PM IST
Meeting of Cong MLAs in Rajasthan called with CM Ashok Gehlot's consent: Ajay Maken, terms action of Gehlot loyalists as 'indiscipline'
September 26, 2022 / 07:25 PM IST
"Rate of fall of other currencies have been sharply more than Indian Rupee": Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman
September 26, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST
“I don't know if criticizing GST model is only a political narrative. Ideas to improve GST are very welcome but dumping it is not the way to go about it,” says FM Nirmala Sitharaman in a Netwrk18Exclusive townhall
September 26, 2022 / 07:19 PM IST
Russian authorities raise school shooting death toll to 15, including 11 children; 24 other people wounded, reports AP
September 26, 2022 / 07:10 PM IST
In Tamil Nadu, scholarships are denied to those who learn Hindi and Sanskrit: Nirmala Sitaraman speaking at the CNNNews18 Town Hall
September 26, 2022 / 07:06 PM IST
Revenue earned by the states are for the country: Nirmala Sitaraman speaking at the CNNNews18 Town Hall
September 26, 2022 / 07:03 PM IST
Can't work with a narrative that a state deserves more funds because it generates more revenue: Nirmala Sitaraman speaking at CNNews18 Town Hall
September 26, 2022 / 07:02 PM IST
There will be a time when BJP will be able to capture people's imaginaton in Tamil Nadu and Kerala: Nirmala Sitaraman speaking at CNNNews18Townhall
September 26, 2022 / 06:55 PM IST
I understand the frustration. Tamil Nadu is performing better but that does not justify demanding a proportion of financial support from the centre: Nirmala Sitaraman
September 26, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and Actor-Musician GV Prakash speak on 'Lessons from the South in the India Story' at CNNNews18Townhall
September 26, 2022 / 06:45 PM IST
Mahindra Logistics signs Business Transfer Agreement with Rivigo Services & promoter to acquire B2B express biz for Rs 225 crore
September 26, 2022 / 06:32 PM IST
Commerce Ministry: The new trade Policy which is likely to come into effect from the new financial year is simply a direction, and not linked to exports
September 26, 2022 / 06:15 PM IST
Common University Entrance Test-PG results announced: National Testing Agency
September 26, 2022 / 06:00 PM IST
Putin denounces 'inhuman terrorist attack' at Russian school: Kremlin
September 26, 2022 / 05:50 PM IST
Ministry of External Affairs to include facility to apply for Police Clearance Certificates services at all online Post Office Passport Seva Kendras from September 28
September 26, 2022 / 05:36 PM IST
"I am traveling to Tokyo tonight to participate in the State Funeral of former PM Shinzo Abe, I will be conveying heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Kishida and Mrs. Abe on behalf of all Indians," tweets Prime Minister Narendra Modi
September 26, 2022 / 05:30 PM IST
According to sources, BJP President JP Nadda may get an extension till 2024; tenure to end in January 2023
September 26, 2022 / 05:21 PM IST
Kerala | Maradu Police in Kochi arrested Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi for allegedly misbehaving with a female anchor during an interview. The anchor had filed a Police complaint. FIR registered against him, several sections of IPC invoked
September 26, 2022 / 05:00 PM IST
None of the Congress leaders want to be party's national president, prefer to be CM: BJP after Rajasthan Cong fiasco
September 26, 2022 / 04:45 PM IST
Official website: Egyptian-born cleric Youssef al-Qaradawi, seen as spiritual leader of Muslim Brotherhood, dies at 96, reports AP
September 26, 2022 / 04:37 PM IST
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik releases 'Encyclopaedia of Tribes' covering traditions & cultures of all 62 tribal communities living in the state
September 26, 2022 / 04:18 PM IST
Japan on high alert ahead of former PM Abe's state funeral
September 26, 2022 / 03:48 PM IST
Meghalaya | A fire broke out at a rubber factory in Ri Bhoi district, earlier today. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot
September 26, 2022 / 03:39 PM IST
Union Minister Narayan Rane's plea seeking stay on Bombay HC's demolition order dismissed
September 26, 2022 / 03:31 PM IST
Delhi's NIA Court extends remand of 19 accused associated with PFI
September 26, 2022 / 03:16 PM IST
Rajasthan Political Crisis | MP Congress chief Kamal Nath summoned to Delhi by party's high command
September 26, 2022 / 03:08 PM IST
SC asks Bombay High Court to hear the bail plea of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh
September 26, 2022 / 02:55 PM IST
PM Modi to visit Tokyo, Japan: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra
September 26, 2022 / 02:24 PM IST
MoS Civil Aviation, VK Singh comments on decision to rename Chandigarh airport
September 26, 2022 / 02:07 PM IST
Oil prices fall for a second day on concerns for expected recession
September 26, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST
Maj Gen Ibrahim Nasser Mohamed Al Alawi, called on Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari today
September 26, 2022 / 01:48 PM IST
High command should decide on CM face: Congress MLA KL Bairwa on Congress elections
September 26, 2022 / 01:35 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki’s Grand Vitara to be available from Rs. 10.45 lakh onwards
September 26, 2022 / 01:17 PM IST
Bhupendra Patel has decided to open a hospital: Amit Shah at the ceremony of ESIC hospital
September 26, 2022 / 01:01 PM IST
Ghulam Nabi Azad unveils the flag of his new 'Democratic Azad Party
September 26, 2022 / 12:43 PM IST