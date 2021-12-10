Last rites of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife completed with full state honour, tributes pour in

Mortal remains of General Bipin Rawat arrives at Brar Square crematorium

The mortal remains of India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, who along with 11 others died in a chopper crash on December 8, reached the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment area for last rites.



Delhi: #CDSGeneralBipinRawat laid to final rest with full military honours. His last rites were performed along with his wife Madhulika Rawat, who too lost her life in #TamilNaduChopperCrash.

Their daughters Kritika and Tarini performed their last rites. pic.twitter.com/ijQbEx9m51 — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

He was laid to rest with full military honours and General Rawat and his wife’s last rites were performed by their daughters Kritika and Tarini.

General Rawat’s mortal remains were carried in a casket wrapped in the Tricolour and was moved to a gun carriage for his last journey as bystanders showered petals and raised slogans praising the departed.

Dignitaries had thronged the crematorium to pay tribute to the deceased and celebrated military leader, including the defence attaches of various nations, the Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain, and British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis.



It's incredibly sad. He was a pioneer as he started the joint defence approach which we follow in the UK. He led that approach in India. It's very sad for India to lose a great leader, a soldier & a thoroughly nice man: Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner#CDSGeneralBipinRawat pic.twitter.com/acQn7ySDl9 — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi laid wreaths on the mortal remains of General Rawat, 63, and his wife Madhulika Rawat.

BJP leaders Pushkar Singh Dhami, Ravi Shankar Prasad, ML Khattar, Baijayant Jay Panda, former Defence Minister AK Antony, DMK leader Kanimozhi, Delhi LG Anil Baijal, were among the other leaders who paid their last respects to the CDS.

Mourning General Rawat’s death, AK Anthony said: “It’s a terrible and an irreparable loss to the country at a crucial time”, while Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said: “It is a loss to the nation, he was a pride of the nation.”

During his years in service, General Rawat has been decorated with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, and Sena Medal.