MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Last rites of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife completed with full state honour, tributes pour in

Dignitaries had thronged the crematorium to pay tribute to the deceased and celebrated military leader, including the defence attaches of various nations, the Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain, and British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis.

Moneycontrol News
December 10, 2021 / 05:30 PM IST
Mortal remains of General Bipin Rawat arrives at Brar Square crematorium

Mortal remains of General Bipin Rawat arrives at Brar Square crematorium


The mortal remains of India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, who along with 11 others died in a chopper crash on December 8, reached the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment area for last rites.

He was laid to rest with full military honours and General Rawat and his wife’s last rites were performed by their daughters Kritika and Tarini.

General Rawat’s mortal remains were carried in a casket wrapped in the Tricolour and was moved to a gun carriage for his last journey as bystanders showered petals and raised slogans praising the departed.

Also read: Farewell General Bipin Rawat! Here's a look at the CDS' life

Close

Related stories

Dignitaries had thronged the crematorium to pay tribute to the deceased and celebrated military leader, including the defence attaches of various nations, the Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain, and British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis.

Home Minister Amit Shah to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi laid wreaths on the mortal remains of General Rawat, 63, and his wife Madhulika Rawat.

BJP leaders Pushkar Singh Dhami, Ravi Shankar Prasad, ML Khattar, Baijayant Jay Panda, former Defence Minister AK Antony, DMK leader Kanimozhi, Delhi LG Anil Baijal, were among the other leaders who paid their last respects to the CDS.

Mourning General Rawat’s death, AK Anthony said: “It’s a terrible and an irreparable loss to the country at a crucial time”, while Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said: “It is a loss to the nation, he was a pride of the nation.”

During his years in service, General Rawat has been decorated with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, and Sena Medal.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #CDS General Bipin Rawat #Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) #IAF chopper crash
first published: Dec 10, 2021 05:16 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.