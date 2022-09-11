This CEO wants a "harder line" on getting workers back to office

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink believes getting workers back to office will help tackle inflation.

The chief executive officer of leading asset manager BlackRock has called for a "harder line" on asking employees to come back to office, linking remote working and decline in productivity, Fox Business reported.

In an exclusive interview with the news channel, BlackRock boss Larry Fink argued that having workers return to office will increase productivity, which is turn will help solve the problem of inflation.

Fink cited US labour department figures that showed a 7.4 percent drop in productivity among non-farm workers in the first quarter of this year.

Describing the decline in productivity as troublesome, Fink said his company will be"taking a harder line" regarding bringing employees back to an office set-up.

He added that BlackRock employees will be asked to be "more mindful of their responsibilities in the office", Fox Business reported.

Higher productivity does help reduce inflation but in recent times, how we understand productivity has changed itself, a Fortune magazine report pointed out.

The magazine also cited a survey which found that 64 percent remote and hybrid workers felt more productive than those who worked from offices.

On the same day as Fink's interview, BlackRock told its employees in an e-mail that they were required to work from office at least three days a week, Yahoo Finance reported.

In Covid times, different companies are opting for varied approaches to work.

Amazon has said it has no plans to require remote workers to come back to office. Meanwhile, Google and Apple have asked employees to work from office on at least some days of the week.

