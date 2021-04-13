Large crowd of migrant workers at Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus; usual summer rush, says Central Railway



#WATCH | Mumbai: Huge crowd of migrant workers arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Kurla pic.twitter.com/6zkz8xt0eE

A large crowd of migrant workers arrived at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at Kurla in Mumbai amid fears of a second lockdown on April 13, ANI reported.

According to Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), the size of this crowd is "normal and is a routine summer rush".

"This crowd at LTT, Kurla isn't something very unusual," he said, adding that 23 trains are scheduled to depart from the station today out of which 16 are either North-bound or East-bound.

Taking into consideration the special trains and routine trains, this crowd is the usual summer season crowd, and there is no need to panic, the CPRO said.

He also mentioned that apart from regular trains, there are an additional 106 trains running. "Only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to travel, ticket sale at 6 stations closed to avoid unnecessary rush," the CRPO was quoted as saying by ANI.

Amid talk of a complete lockdown in Maharashtra to arrest the COVID-19 surge, the passenger rush on outstation trains in Mumbai has increased since the last weekend, Railway sources told PTI recently.

However, they also mentioned that the rush on outstation trains has gone up since the state government announced fresh COVID-19 curbs earlier this month. The weekend saw a steady flow of passengers on long-distance trains originating from different stations in the metropolis.