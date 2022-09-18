Language debate: IndiGo passenger made to change seats. Telangana minister has a message for airline

An IndiGo passenger was recently made to leave her exit row seat because she did not understand English or Hindi, a fellow traveller claimed in a Twitter thread that is gaining attention.

The flight in question was from Vijayawada to Hyderabad. IndiGo has not yet responded to the incident on Twitter.

One of its passengers, IIT professor Devasmita Chakraverty, tweeted on September 17 that a woman on the plane was shifted from the exit row to the one behind it.

"Attendant said it's a safety issue that she doesn't understand English/Hindi," Chakraverty wrote. "No dignity, non-Hindi treated as second class citizens in their own state."

Exit row seats on planes are located next to emergency exits. They are coveted because of the extra legroom they provide, with airlines charging more for them.

Some users pointed out to Chakraverty that the plane's crew has to be able to communicate with exit row passengers .The crew can decide to shift someone who they believe won't be able to assist in an emergency situation.

Others asked if it's not the airline's responsibility to do necessary checks before selling exit row seats.

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao took note of the incident. He said that on regional routes, IndiGo should employ more staff members with knowledge of local languages.

"I request you to start respecting local languages and passengers who may not be well conversant in English or Hindi," he added.

Other Twitter users also expressed anger over the incident.

"Considering that both Vijayawada and Hyderabad are in Telugu states it's incredulous/unacceptable that @IndiGo6E (sic) has no announcements in Telugu nor have flight attendants who can't speak the language," a user named C Ramana Kumar wrote. "Clearly Hindi Imposition and discrimination against non-Hindi language."



Another comment read: "If it's a safety issue, why didn't you recruit a staff who knows regional language (sic)?"

The language debate remains a contentious one in India, with certain incidents reigniting the discussion.

One such incident took place in 2020 when DMK leader Kanimozhi revealed that a security official at an airport had asked her if she was Indian, after she said she did not know Hindi.