Lakhimpur violence: SC appoints ex-judge Rakesh Kumar Jain of Punjab and Haryana HC to monitor SIT probe

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli also took note of the names of the IPS officers provided by the state government, and appointed three officials as part of the state SIT.

PTI
November 17, 2021 / 02:09 PM IST
Supreme Court of India (File image)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday appointed Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain, a former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, to supervise the Uttar Pradesh SIT’s probe on day-to-day basis into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people including four farmers were killed on October 3.

The CJI said that a detailed order will be passed shortly.

The top court said it would hear the case again after the SIT concludes its probe and files the status report and the charge sheet in the case.

The Uttar Pradesh government on November 15 had agreed to the apex court’s suggestion that a former judge of its choice may be appointed to supervise the state SIT’s probe.
PTI
first published: Nov 17, 2021 02:09 pm

