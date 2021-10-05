Lakhimpur Kheri Violence | Wasn’t inside car that ran over farmers, says Union Minister's son Ashish Mishra

Indian farmers protesting against Sunday’s killing of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh state after being run over by a car owned by India's junior Home Minister Ajay Mishra burn an effigy of the federal government in Hyderabad, October 4. (Image: AP)

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra said on October 5 that he was not part of the convoy that allegedly ran over farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on October 3, reported NDTV.

The incident had triggered clashes that had left eight persons dead, including four farmers.

Ashish Mishra said: “The programme that was happening was an ancestral one. It has been going on for around 35 years... We have a tradition that when we have guests, we send two-three vehicles to receive them... the Mahindra Thar was my vehicle, one of our workers had a Toyota Fortuner and there was a smaller car.”

He added: “I was not in the car. I was at my paternal home in Banwirpur village where a wrestling match was being organised. I was there from the morning till the end of the event.”

The minister’s son further refuted allegations that the Fortuner mowed down farmers and said that their workers had gone to receive the Deputy Chief Minister when a Thar SUV that was leading the convoy was attacked.

The driver reportedly sustained injuries in the attack and the car lost its balance and overturned. According to Mishra, it is then that the farmers got injured.