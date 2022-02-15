Lakhimpur Kheri case: Union Minister's son Ashish Mishra released on bail

File image: Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni (Source: ANI)

Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra was released from jail on Tuesday evening after fulfilling bail conditions pronounced by the Allahabad High Court.

He has been released from jail after completion of procedure, Lakhimpur Kheri Jail Superintendent P P Singh told reporters.

Ashish Mishra was lodged in the jail since October last year in the case related to the killing of four farmers in the violence that had erupted in course of farmers agitation in Tikonia in the district.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had last week granted bail to Ashish Mishra in the case that had grabbed national headlines.