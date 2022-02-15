English
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: Union Minister's son Ashish Mishra released on bail

    Ashish Mishra was lodged in the jail since October last year in the case related to the killing of four farmers in the violence that had erupted in course of farmers agitation in Tikonia in the district.

    PTI
    February 15, 2022 / 06:11 PM IST
    File image: Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni (Source: ANI)

    Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra was released from jail on Tuesday evening after fulfilling bail conditions pronounced by the Allahabad High Court.

    He has been released from jail after completion of procedure, Lakhimpur Kheri Jail Superintendent P P Singh told reporters.

