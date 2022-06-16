English
    Laid-off Tesla employees share their stories: Relocated only for work

    Tesla boss Elon Musk had said earlier in June that because of a "super bad feeling about the economy”, he would let 10 percent of the carmaker's staff go.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 16, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST
    Former Tesla employees are seeking new roles on LinkedIn. (Image credit: Dani Benjamin and Andrea Armagost)

    Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had announced earlier in June that the carmaker would have to let go 10 percent staff because of his “super bad feeling about the economy”. The layoffs have taken effect and employees are speaking about their experience online, while seeking new roles.

    LinkedIn has compiled posts from 13 sacked employees across different job locations and seniority levels.

    One person, Christopher Bousigues, said he had relocated from Europe to Singapore to help Tesla establish business there.

    "When something like this happens, you wonder what is the best course of action, and whether to remain discreet or even silent about it," Bousigues added. "Ultimately that is not how I am built. Transparency and honesty are non-negotiable to me, so sharing this news felt like the right thing to do with my network."

    He expressed hope about finding new opportunities.

    Another post was from Andrea Armagost, manager of learning development and technology at Tesla.

    "I led an amazing team of talented video producers, animators, and learning technologists for Tesla Energy Training," she said. "If you know of any open roles leading a digital learning team, please reach out."

    Dani Benjamin, who worked with Tesla's Gigafactory Texas, said his stint with the car manufacturer was short but rewarding.

    "It had been an amazing opportunity experiencing the Tesla culture and working for the leading global EV powerhouse," he added. "I leave with tons of reflections and learnings."

    Andrew Green, who was a supply chain analyst at Tesla, said it was tough accept that his time at the company had  come to an end.

    "I am now looking for a new role and would appreciate your support," he told his LinkedIn network. Thank you in advance for any connections, advice, or opportunities you can offer."

    Learning and development leader Jennifer Gooden wrote: "My direct reports led teams of project managers, instructional designers, video producers, animators, trainers and data analysts. If you know of any open roles that match my background in learning and development, please reach out."

    For Chicago-based Shelly Agarwal, Tesla for her first job. After being laid off, she is seeking entry and mid- level Analytics opportunities.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Elon Musk #jobs #layoffs #LinkedIn #Tesla
    first published: Jun 16, 2022 02:44 pm
