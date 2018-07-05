Lack of sewage facilities: NGT slaps Rs 50K fine on AAP government

The National Green Tribunal today slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on the AAP government for not filing reply on a plea alleging lack of sewage facilities in a South Delhi colony.

A bench of acting NGT Chairperson Justice Jawad Rahim said that despite giving the final opportunity to the Delhi government on June 19, it had not filed the response to such an important issue till date.

The green panel said that out of the total fine, Rs 25,000 would be submitted to the Legal Aid Committee, National Green Tribunal Bar Association, and the remaining amount to the applicant in the case.

The green panel had earlier directed the South Delhi Municipal Corporation to look into the issue of sewage generation in the Paryavaran Complex area and asked the chief engineer (water) of the Delhi Jal Board to propose a layout plan for the drainage of sewage of the colony.

The SDMC had told the NGT that all these properties were "unauthorised properties" and suggested that the DJB cooperate in the matter.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city residents Charvi Mehra and others, seeking stoppage of discharge of sewage from nearby houses which was affecting the environment.