Labour ministry sets up control rooms to address migrant workers woes

File image

The Ministry of Labour & Employment on Tuesday announced setting up of 20 control rooms to address grievances of migrant workers amid rising number of COVID-19 cases and subsequent restrictions imposed by state governments.

The ministry in April last year had also set up 20 such control rooms to redress grievances of workers like non-payment of salaries.

Also Read: Delhi wants migrant workers to stay back during lockdown - here is why

Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) D P S Negi told PTI that the number of officials involved in these 20 control rooms, set up again, are more than last year.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Labour Secretary Apurva Chandra said in a statement that these control rooms would help migrant workers.

He stated that these control rooms are set in view of pandemic situation at present (when number of positive cases are rising).

A labour ministry statement said, "In view of the resurgence of COVID-19 and subsequent imposition of certain restrictions by state governments, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has rejuvenated the 20 control rooms set up in April 2020, to mitigate the problems of migrant workers through co-ordination with various state governments under the Office of Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) across the country. Lakhs of workers used this facility last year and got their grievances resolved."

The aggrieved workers can access these control rooms through email, mobile and Whatsapp.

These control rooms are being managed by Labour Enforcement Officers, Assistant Labour Commissioners, Regional Labour Commissioners, and Deputy Chief Labour Commissioners of the respective regions.

The functioning of all 20 call centres is being monitored and supervised by the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) at headquarters on daily basis and same also reviewed with regions concerned during state visit by CLC(C) & other senior officers personally.

All the concerned officers/officials have been advised to adopt a humane approach to "assist the aggrieved workmen to the maximum possible extent and ensure delivery of timely relief to the needy ones."

The Chief Labour Commissioner also said that though pandemic challenges are huge because workers are affected in various ways but also assured that with team of dedicated officers, they will try to mitigate problems of workers as much as possible.