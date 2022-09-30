Ukraine requests accelerated membership to NATO: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his nation is submitting an accelerated' application to join the NATO military alliance following Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of annexing Ukrainian territory.

Zelensky said on September 30 that Kyiv is requesting fast-track NATO membership as Russia formally annexed four Moscow-held regions of the country.

"We have already proven our compatibility with Alliance standards... We are taking a decisive step by signing Ukraine's application for accelerated accession to NATO," Zelensky said in a video posted by the Ukrainian presidency on social media.

He also said that Kyiv would not negotiate with Russia -- which sent troops into Ukraine on February 24 -- as long as President Vladimir Putin was in power.

"Ukraine will not hold any negotiations with Russia as long as Putin is the president of the Russian Federation. We will negotiate with the new president," Zelensky said.

His remarks come after Putin signed treaties to annex four Moscow-occupied Ukrainian regions -- Donetsk, Kherson, Lugansk and Zaporizhzhia -- at a grand ceremony in the Kremlin.

The pro-Kremlin leaders of the annexed territories claimed the regions voted in favour of becoming part of Russia in referendums that Western capitals and international organisations did not recognise.

Meanwhile, Putin has signed a decree making it easier for foreigners to obtain Russian citizenship if they join the army, a document published by the government on Friday showed.

The decree says that foreigners will be eligible for an expedited application process if they have served in the Russian military for at least six months or sustained an injury before that time that makes it impossible for them to continue fighting.