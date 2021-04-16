Kumbh Mela | COVID-19 cases in Haridwar surge as pandemic tightens its grip

Up to 40 pilgrims and locals were testing positive every day at the festival in Haridwar in Uttarakhand state, the health ministry said. "This positivity rate has the potential to rapidly turning to an upsurge in cases, given the expected large footfall during Kumbh," it added. (Image: AFP)

Till now 30 sadhus have tested positive for COVID-19 in Haridwar, ANI reported citing officials, on April 16. “Medical teams are going to akharas and RT-PCR tests of sadhus are being done continuously. The process will be further quickened from 17th April,” Dr SK Jha, Haridwar Chief Medical Officer said.

Rising cases of novel coronavirus across the country have raised concerns amid the ongoing Kumbh Mela at Haridwar in Uttarakhand. Over 4.8 million people participated in the last two 'royal baths' (shahi snan) held on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya on April 12 and Mesh Sankranti on April 14.

Haridwar district reported 613 positive cases on April 15, or 28 percent of the total new cases in Uttarakhand. This is the highest-ever recorded by the district in a single day since the pandemic began. While Dehradun reported the most 914, or 41 percent of the cases on April 15.

Several people have tested positive for the infection, including devotees and seers of different akharas (ascetic groups).

The head of the Maha Nirvani Akhara from Madhya Pradesh Swami Kapil Dev passed away on April 13 who was under treatment for COVID-19. The akhara's Mahamandaleshwar, who had come to attend the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Haridwar from Madhya Pradesh, was admitted to the Kailash Hospital in Dehradun after his RT-PCR test result.

The Niranjani Akhada, one of the 13 akhadas of seers participating in the Haridwar Kumbh, on April 15 opted-out of the event because of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

"The main Shahi Snan held on the occasion of Mesh Sankranti on April 14 is over. Many in our akhada are showing COVID-19 symptoms. So, for us the Kumbh Mela is over," Niranjani Akhada secretary Ravindra Puri said.

The Kumbh mela is being attended by a large number of people from across the country including devotees and seers for Kumbh Snan, which occurs once in 12 years, following planet Jupiter's transit in Aquarius (Kumbh) sign.

The state of Uttarakhand reported 2,220 cases on April 15, highest single day spike since the pandemic began last year. With cases rising, the state government has

issued

new guidelines for containing the spread of the disease on April 15. Under these new rules, no more than 200 people can gather in religious, political, social events and marriages.