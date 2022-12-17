 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Twitter suspends Indian rival Koo’s queries account, co-founder slams Elon Musk

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 17, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST

Under Elon Musk, Twitter has abruptly banned competitors and top journalists critical of the new boss.

Mayank Bidawatka, the co-founder of Koo. (Image credit: Twitter)

The co-founder of India's home-grown microblogging platform Koo hit out at Twitter boss Elon Musk after their handle for user queries was suspended.

Twitter has banned the account @kooeminence amid a wave of suspensions affecting its competitors and top journalists.

Mayank Bidawatka posted a thread on his personal Twitter account, criticising the social network's decisions and promoting his platform as the "best alternative to Twitter".

He also spoke about Twitter blocking access to links of Mastodon, the site to which many users migrated after Elon Musk's takeover. It claimed Mastodon's links were malware.

"I mean seriously. How much more control does the guy (Elon Musk) need?" Bidawatka said, listing Elon Musk's recent moves that have drawn widespread criticism.

 

 