you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 08:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kolkata Police raids firms allegedly linked to ex-interim CBI director M Nageshwar Rao

The police force conducted raids at two different locations; Rao issued a statement refuting any link

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Former Interim director of CBI M Nageswara Rao
Former Interim director of CBI M Nageswara Rao
The Kolkata Police on February 8 conducted raids at two different locations of companies allegedly linked to former interim CBI director M Nageshwar Rao. Among one of the locations where a raid was conducted is a company called Angelina Mercantile Pvt Ltd at Salt Lake, allegedly linked to Rao's wife.

M Nageshwar Rao issued a press statement, refuting any link with M/s Angela Mercantile Pvt Ltd.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

First Published on Feb 8, 2019 08:17 pm

tags #CBI vs Mamata Banerjee #Current Affairs #India #M Nageswar Rao

