    Kolkata Police busts fake call centre, 8 arrested

    Acting on a tip-off, police raided a house in the Garden Reach area late on Wednesday night and busted the call centre which was operating without any valid licence, the officer said on Thursday.

    PTI
    April 15, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST
    (Representative image)

    At least eight people were arrested after a fake call centre was busted by Kolkata Police in the city’s Garden Reach area, an officer said.

    Acting on a tip-off, police raided a house in the Garden Reach area late on Wednesday night and busted the call centre which was operating without any valid licence, the officer said on Thursday.

    The owner of the call centre managed to flee. Police seized at least 13 laptops, eight mobile phones, four hard disks and Rs 19 lakh, he said.

    "We are investigating the matter… It seems they were collecting money by duping people under the pretext of mending computer systems. They were keeping the money deposited in a bank account and then transferring them to some other as per requirement,” the officer added.



    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Kolkata Police #Kolkatta
    first published: Apr 15, 2022 11:55 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.