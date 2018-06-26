Kolkata man calls Flipkart helpline number, ends up with an offer to join BJP

Moneycontrol News

A man from Kolkata, who tried calling Flipkart's helpline number after receiving a wrong order, ended up instead with an offer of primary membership to the BJP.

A football fan from Kolkata ordered two sets of headphones from Flipkart to watch the matches in silence without disturbing his family. However, when the package arrived, it contained only a bottle of oil.

As any unsatisfied customer would do, he furiously dialled the number printed on the package to complain. However, the number he called was disconnected after one ring and and just as he was about to hit the redial button, he got a text message saying “Welcome to BJP” and it offered him a “primary membership number”.

He tried calling the 1800 number again and again but ended up with the same results. He even shared the given number to his friends, but they all got the same message.

“The BJP number is on the website, on Facebook. Anyone can share it. That's not our responsibility,” stated BJP Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh, while denying any connection with the e-commerce website.

Flipkart eventually did reach out to the customer, saying, “Please use the oil sent to you accidentally. Or throw it away. We are sending you the headphones. Sadly, we only have one pair at the moment. We will refund your money for the other set.”

In an official statement, Flipkart stated that they had given up the number three years ago. The number was printed on tape used for packing and apparently some of that packing tape was left, and hence the mix-up.