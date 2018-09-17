Kohli's absence won't be a factor when India face Pakistan: Ganguly

Virat Kohli has been rested for the ongoing Asia Cup and Rohit Sharma will lead the side in Kohli's absence
Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly said India are a better team and absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli won't be a factor when the defending champions take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-voltage Asia Cup clash on Wednesday. The two bitter foes will reignite their rivalry in the Asia Cup Wednesday with India having a 6-5 win-loss record from 12 encounters in the continental event.
"It will be a 50-50 contest in Dubai," Ganguly said on the sidelines of a promotional event. India are the most successful side in the Asia Cup, having won the title a total of six times, while Pakistan bagged the crown twice. Rohit Sharma will lead India in the absence of Kohli who has been given rest after a draining England tour.
"Virat Kohli's absence won't be a factor, they are a better side," Ganguly said, adding Pakistan too have improved on their performance.