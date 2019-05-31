Know your minister | Ravi Shankar Prasad - Law, Communication & IT minister

Ravi Shankar Prasad, 64, will continue as Minister of Law and Information Technology in Modi 2.0 cabinet. He also gets telecom, a portfolio he commanded in the first half of the previous Modi government.

As telecom minister, he oversaw the most successful spectrum auction, which fetched the exchequer Rs 1.10 lakh crore in revenue. He was instrumental in clearing policies such as spectrum trading, spectrum sharing, spectrum liberalisation, defence band identification, virtual network operator, full mobile number portability and policy for sharing of active and passive telecom infrastructure which paved the way for massive foreign investments.

The new BJP Lok Sabha MP from Patna Sahib is credited with making governance more technology-enabled and public services more accessible. He also shepherded the ‘Digital India’ and delivered on Narendra Modi’s Make in India programme.

Earlier, as the Minister of Communications, Prasad unhesitatingly recommended upholding the core principles of net neutrality, championing the cause to make internet access non-discriminatory and fair in India. Under his leadership, India became the second largest mobile phone producers in the world in 2019 from just two mobile factories in 2014.

As Law Minister, he piloted several landmark initiatives including the move to draft a comprehensive privacy law in India as well as the bill to ban the practice of triple talaq among Muslims. As a lawyer, since 1999, he championed the causes of ‘eradication of corruption’ and ‘civil liberty’.

Prasad was the main lawyer arguing the PIL against former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam that led to the jailing of several politicians and officials, including Lalu. He is also the lawyer in the Ayodhya Ram temple title suit case representing 'Ram Lalla', the deity, in the case. He has represented former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani and has appeared in several leading cases including the Narmada Bachao Andolan Case.

Prasad has held national level assignments in the youth wing and the main party organisation of the BJP over the years. He became a Member of Parliament in 2000 and Minister of State (Coal & Mines) in 2001 under the stewardship Atal Bihari Vajpayee. After taking over as Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal and Mines, Prasad had accelerated the reforms process in the mining and coal sectors.

He was born in Patna to Thakur Prasad, a senior advocate at the Patna High Court and one of the leading founders of the Jan Sangh, the predecessor of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He completed the Bachelor in Arts (Hons), MA (Political Science) and LL.B degrees from Patna University.