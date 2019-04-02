App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 06:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Know Your Leader | Uddhav Thackeray: With strong legacy to shoulder, astute Sena chief balances ideology with realpolitik

The one thing that has often been reported about Uddhav is his ability to strategise from the background while all the talking goes on the front. Now he has to do both

Atharva Pandit @AtharvaPandit3
Whatsapp

When Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray went to Ayodhya on November 25, observers noted how the leader managed to hit two birds with one stone.

On the one hand, Thackeray raked up the Ram Mandir issue, challenging ally BJP on its promise, while on the other, it postured itself as the torch-bearer of Hindutva ahead of Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

This was, observers noted, astute and wily Thackeray's way of facing the challenge of tackling the BJP's rising influence on its turf, Maharashtra, while also wading through the complicated dynamics of alliance politics.

Also Read | How Shiv Sena capitalised on devpt projects to gain the upper hand on BJP

related news

Taking over the throne 

According to observers and Sena leaders, after the death of his father— Sena patriarch Bal Thackeray— Uddhav faced the dual challenges of coming out of his shadow, as also handling the BJP's rising influence.

While his rivals, such as Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) chief and estranged cousin, Raj; the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the BJP itself, were hoping for Uddhav to stumble, he managed to grab a grip. He also managed to negotiate a line with BJP, its partner, a task that many were skeptical Uddhav would be able to achieve.

"According to me, Uddhav had two immediate tasks ahead of him after Bal Thackeray's death. First, the fact that the senior Thackeray was considered Hindu Hriday samrat, and the second was that the BJP was projecting Narendra Modi as the next Hindu Hriday Samrat," Prakash Pawar, HOD of political science at Kolhapur University, told Moneycontrol.

"Uddhav had to build his image on the background of all this," Pawar said, adding that had he tried pushing himself as the leader of the Hindus while Modi was trying to fill that vacuum, he would have failed.

"But he picked up an alternative to that. Instead of running after a new image, he chose to firm up his existing image. And he was flexible. At that time, Sena was struggling with seats, but he managed to increase Sena's seats in Lok Sabha," Pawar said, adding that Uddhav exercised flexibility and firmness according to circumstances, which worked in his favour.

"He could carve out his own identity due to this," Pawar said.

Also Read Lok Sabha Polls: It’s a season for defections in Maharashtra

Backroom strategist, frontline leader

By the time Thackeray took charge of a party jostling for space and identity in a rapidly changing political space, he had been around the corridors of power long enough to understand how things work. He made his first public appearance in 1995, but had largely been a backroom manager and sharp observer of Sena while the party ceded space to his cousin Raj, who liked to believe that he was, if not direct, then the natural heir to the Sena throne.

A wedge between Raj and Uddhav, in the making since 1999 and reportedly created by senior Sena leaders themselves, finally burst out in the open in 2006, when Raj went his way to form the MNS. Uddhav reportedly had been nursing his own plans for the party, and as the differences with his brother began to grow, he forced Bal Thackeray to declare him as Sena's working president, thus managing to get formal blessings. This was a symbolic gesture that went a long way in drumming up support of the rank and file.

But the cadres have always bemoaned the Congress for its dynastic politics, and Thackeray Sr used choicest words and expressions to launch attacks against the Gandhis. That didn’t stop him from handing his son the top berth, though. "But who would lead the party if not Uddhav sahib?" a shakha pramukh asked. "He knows the party in and out. And only Balasaheb’s son could have carried forward his legacy, no one else," he said.

Also Read Mallikarjun Kharge: Understated, undefeated and Congress' go-to man

Cadre speak

A complaint that Shiv Sena functionaries, in Mumbai at least, have against their chief is that the man has a limited presence on the space where all news is made these days — social media.

"He has to realise that the days of street battle are over, it is time to take the Sena on social media, ramp up its presence," a Sena functionary told Moneycontrol. While the functionary said that Thackeray needs to be surrounded by a team of strategists that look at taking the party’s politics to new frontiers, Thackeray, he said, doesn't seem to be taking steps towards that front anytime soon.

"Sena has a strong street-based cadre which functions in a particular way, where the leader is held in high regard. If he (Thackeray) can firm up that connect through social media, where a lot of Sena workers are active, it will work wonders," said a Shakha pramukh, who added that simple things, such as a selfie, or a birthday wish by Thackeray will go a long way in connecting with his supporters, especially party workers.

That, according to observers, is important, since Sena depends largely on its loyalists on the street who complete the door-to-door tasks for the party. While that is a Sena legacy which was established and improved upon by its former supremo, Bal Thackeray, this is an age to take it forward, Sena workers say.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 06:58 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Election 2019 #India #Know Your Leader #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Congress Manifesto Promises 33 Percent Women's Reservation in Lok Sabh ...

Inciting Communal Hatred Only Agenda of Modi and Shah, Says Congress L ...

Ample Evidence by NIA to Show Link Between Hurriyat, Terror Groups, Sa ...

Pakistan Could be Blacklisted by FATF Due to 'Lobbying by India', Admi ...

Sri Lanka Arrests Novelist Over Gay Plot Line About Buddhists

Pakistani Troops 'Violate Ceasefire' Along LoC in Rajouri and Poonch i ...

EC Denies Permission for Rafale Book Launch, Hours Later, Event Takes ...

IPL 2019: RR vs RCB, Can RCB Bounce Back in IPL 2019?

Bahubali Characters Become Political Pawns as Poll Fever Grips Andhra ...

Congress manifesto highlights: Jobs, minimum income support for poor, ...

Why India badly needs a rupee liquidity framework – Part II

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Jobs, agriculture distress could turn out to be ...

Why leading an airline in India requires unique management capabilitie ...

Wall Street opens flat after three-day surge

Gold holds near four-week low as equities, dollar climb

HSBC bets big on Biocon, expects biosimilar sales to rise in US, EU ma ...

Bitcoin soars 20 percent, mystery buyer seen as catalyst

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Bhubaneswar, BJP pits former IAS officer a ...

Lok Sabha polls: Revival of Mandya sugar mills talked up even as Karna ...

SC order quashing 12 February RBI circular to give relief to power com ...

Beijing's white paper aimed at preventing revival of Tibet issue, keep ...

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo on Stan Lee's final cameo, Reddit ...

Premier League: Arsenal move into third place after Aaron Ramsey, Alex ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's ...

Samsung Galaxy S10e review: A small and practical flagship that’s a ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs RCB at Jaipur: Ajinkya Rahane Wins toss, el ...

No Fathers in Kashmir Movie Review: Soni Razdan's film is acutely impo ...

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to be an assistant director in Karan J ...

De De Pyaar De Trailer: Ajay Devgn evades question on Alok Nath and #M ...

IPL is on but Shah Rukh Khan catches up on some football with Mesut Oz ...

Soni Razdan gets bashed for her wish to have a meal in Pakistan, here ...

World Cup 2011: Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag get nostalgic rem ...

Urmila Matondkar enjoys Mumbai's favourite snack on her maiden campaig ...

Forbes 30 under 30 Asia List features Indians Simarpreet Singh and Yas ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.