you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 03:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Know Sunil Arora, the humble and patient CEC tasked with conducting Lok Sabha polls

Arora was born in Hoshiarpur, Punjab in 1956 and is a 1980-batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
When Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora ended his almost two-hour-long press conference on March 10, social media was abuzz with how humble and patient the man is. He repeatedly assured journalists that he will address each and every question, and repeated answers to questions already asked — something that, journalists noted, is rare.

Named the 23rd CEC of India, Arora took charge in December and has a mammoth task cut out for him. But Arora must be adept at it. He took charge as CEC in the middle of polling for Rajasthan and Telangana assembly elections, and only days before results for five assembly polls were to be announced.

That was his first assignment as the EC chief, but he has been in office as Election Commissioner for over a year now, and is set to be in the top office till 2021.

Arora was born in Hoshiarpur, Punjab in 1956 and is a 1980-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Rajasthan cadre. Before joining the IAS, Arora taught at a college and has an MA in English.

Before serving as the Election Commissioner, Arora held a number of key positions in his 36 years of service, including as the Chairman and Managing Director of then Indian Airlines from 2002, Joint Secretary in Ministry of Civil Aviation, Information and Broadcasting (I&B) secretary and in his home cadre as secretary to Chief Minister. Arora also served in the erstwhile Planning Commission, and in ministries of finance and textiles.

While the forthcoming Lok Sabha election might be the biggest challenge the bureaucrat has been tasked with in his career, reports state that Arora is a taskmaster and decisive. His qualities as a patient man will also come in handy, as they have before.

For instance, during the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) row, when students went on strike, as the I&B secretary, Arora held a series of deliberations with the stakeholders to resolve the issue. Even during his tenure in Rajasthan, Arora reportedly diffused many communally charged situations deftly. According to a report by Business Standard, Arora was also the trusted officer of former Rajasthan CM Bhairon Singh Shekhawat.

Arora retired in April 2016, and has served as an advisor to Prasar Bharati and director general and CEO of Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs before being appointed to the Election Commission in 2017.
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 03:16 pm

