Kisan Mahapanchayat: Farmers declare Bharat Bandh on September 27

Source: ANI

A massive show of strength was observed in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar as more than 300 farmer unions and thousands of farmers gathered from across 15 states including Punjab, Haryana, and Maharashtra for the Kisan Mahapanchayat that was organised on September 5.

The farmers turned up to protest against the three farm laws which were passed in November 2020.

The farmer unions unanimously gave a call for complete Bharat Bandh on September 27 in protest against the three contentious farm laws.

“They (the Centre) said only a handful of farmers are protesting. Let them see what a handful this is today. Let us raise our voices so it reaches the ears of those sitting in Parliament,” the speakers from the stage said.

Farmer leaders made it amply clear that they would campaign against the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Assembly elections in 2022 if the governments did not accept their demands. They even threatened to continue their agitation till 2024 when Lok Sabha elections are due.

They further said that efforts would now be made to strengthen the movement and ensure that farmers have their own government -- one that caters to their interests.

Rakesh Tikait, BKU spokesperson, told reporters, "This is the strength of farmers and how long will the governments continue to deny us our rights. The farmers have come from several states on their own and they are not here for any political party."

Tikait said that India was now being put up for sale and national assets were being sold out to the private sector. He said that the next meeting would be held in Lucknow in support of the cane farmers.

Opposition parties, too, warned the BJP-led government that it would face the "wrath" of farmers if it does not repeal the three agri laws as they voiced support for the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' held by agitating unions.

The ruling BJP, however, termed it as an "election meeting" and alleged that the opposition and farmer union leaders were using farmers to engage in politics ahead of elections in Uttar Pradesh next year.

The BJP's 'Kisan Morcha' head and MP Rajkumar Chahar claimed that those behind the mahapanchayat were not concerned about farmers.

"This was very much a political and election meeting. The opposition and these farmer union leaders have been using the shoulders of farmers to engage in politics," he said in a statement.

Chahar claimed that no government has done so much for farmers as the one led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Political workers from Punjab and Haryana were brought for the event. They (organisers) are using farmers only for their political interests. It is the Centre and the UP government that are actually working for the welfare of farmers," UP BJP spokesperson Alok Awasthi said.

However, party leader Varun Gandhi spoke about re-engaging with farmers and understanding their point of view.

"Lakhs of farmers have gathered in protest today in Muzaffarnagar. They are our own flesh and blood. We need to start re-engaging with them in a respectful manner: understand their pain, their point of view and work with them in reaching common ground," he tweeted, posting a short video of the large crowd.

Speaking about the Kisan mahapanchayat, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the Central government not only increased the MSP and procurement but also build more mandis and is working towards increasing the income of the farmers, adding that the government is always open for talks while referring to the ongoing farmers' agitation.

Responding to a question on Tikait's remarks that farmers will not end their agitation till their demands are fulfilled, Thakur told reporters that "Senior ministers of the Government of India held not one but 11 rounds of meetings with farmers. Detailed discussions were held on the issue. The agriculture minister, many times in various press briefings had said that the government is always open to discussions. The government has continuously raised the minimum support price (MSP). The government increased the price as well as the procurement. There has been a record increase in the MSP as well as the procurement by the government. All this has been done in the interest of the farmers."

Meanwhile, the farmers' protest at Delhi's borders against the three contentious laws has been going on for over nine months. They have been demanding the repeal of the laws, which they feel will do away with the MSP system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

The government has insisted that these laws have given farmers a new opportunity to sell their produce and rejected claims that they are aimed at doing away with the minimum support price regime and farm mandis.

(With inputs from agencies)