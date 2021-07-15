Killer strikes: Lightning claims more lives in India than other natural disasters

At least 70 people have died in lightning strikes in India over the past few days, a weather event that claims more lives than other natural calamities in India every year. As many as 1,697 deaths have been attributed to lightning during 2020-21, according to a report by Lightning Resilient India Campaign (LRIC).

More than 2,000 people die every year due to lightning across India, causing widespread loss to property as well. In 2019, lightning accounted for the most 35 percent of deaths caused by forces of nature, the National Crime Records Bureau's latest report on accidental deaths and suicides in India said.

Lack of awareness or communication gap, not resulting in last-mile connectivity is attributed to losses related to thunderbolts. In addition to the loss of life, economic losses due to lightning strikes include damage to cultivated fields, buildings, communication networks, power plants and wildfires at times.

To address and reduce the menace of such a disaster, efforts are being made by government agencies and social institutions. Since April 2019, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has started issuing lightning forecasts. An app named Damini, which means lightning in Hindi, has also been launched to issue warings about lightning strikes three hours in advance.

On March 26, 2019, the Climate Resilient Observing Systems Promotion Council (CROPC) in collaboration with IMD, the Indian Meteorological Society and the World Vision India and the Red Cross launched LRIC to reduce lightning deaths by 80 percent in three years.

The Annual Lightning Report 2020-2021 by LRIC suggests positive indications in this direction, recording a drop in lightning-related deaths by more than 60 percent in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Nagaland.

However, there has been a 34 percent increase in lightning strikes in the country from 13.8 million strikes in 2019-2020 to 18.5 million strikes in 2020-2021.

Punjab, Bihar, Haryana, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh and West Bengal are among the leading states and union territories to have reported a rise in strikes, while Goa, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli have seen a decline.

Rural regions are most vulnerable to lightning strikes, while tribals and farmers working in the field have been the biggest victims, the report says. Most deaths due to lightning have been reported of people standing under tall trees.