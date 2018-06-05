App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 08:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Khadi major agent in fight against global warming, climate degradation: KVIC

PTI @moneycontrolcom

On World Environment Day, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) today said a 'zero-effect, zero-defect' khadi product was a major agent in humanity's fight against global warming and climate degradation. KVIC chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said for more than 60 years, khadi has been linked with India's fight for freedom and today it has emerged as one of the most eco-friendly products.

He said that khadi has not only given India a unique identity, rather it also coexists with the most modern spinning and weaving mills and has the potential to make a place to itself in the international textile scene.

"For more than 60 years, khadi has been linked with India's fight for freedom, but today it is perceived as one of the major agents in our fight against global warming and climate change. We are fighting a war that we ourselves have triggered.

"Global warming is the consequence of man's greed and avarice; it is nature's answer to the dastardly acts of man. Energy is a critical requisite for economic growth, especially in a developing country like India. As we know, the textile industry is known to be one of the most polluting and energy intensive industries. It comprises a large number of plants, which consume a significant amount of energy," he said.

Saxena said that khadi was not a symbol of commercial war but of commercial peace and was popularised by none other than Mahatma Gandhi.

"It has not only spun employment across the nation, rather also weaved prosperity with sustainable growth. Countries around the world are looking for ways and means to reduce the carbon footprint within textile industries and are spending heavily towards low energy alternatives like khadi, which is eco-friendly and handmade," Saxena said.
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 08:51 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

