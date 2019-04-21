App
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2019 08:50 PM IST

Keralite among those killed in blasts in Sri Lanka; Kerala CM condemns attacks

Condemning the blasts, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said it was time to end communal intolerance in the world.

Sri Lankan military officials stand guard in front of the St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Image: Reuters)
Sri Lankan military officials stand guard in front of the St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Image: Reuters)
A Keralite was among those killed in the deadly bomb blasts that hit Sri Lanka's high-end hotels and churches during Easter services on April 21.

Condemning the blasts, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said it was time to end communal intolerance in the world. He also said steps were taken to bring back the body of the deceased, P S Rasina (58), a resident of Kasargod, as soon as possible.

"The NORKA authorities are in touch with the High Commissioner's office and the relatives," Vijayan said in a release.

"We need to keep in mind that the attack happened on the Easter day shows the communal intolerance. It's time to save the countries from the clutches of such communal intolerance. We stand by the families of those who lost their dear ones," he said.

According to reports, Rasina was staying at Colombo's Shangri-La hotel and was killed in the blast there.

Over 200 people were killed and around 500 others injured in a series of blasts at several locations in the island nation. Suicide bombers were involved in at least two of the eight attacks that struck three churches and luxury hotels frequented by foreigners on Easter Sunday.
#Current Affairs #India #Sri Lanka #world

