Kerala unit has right to espouse local sentiments: Congress on Sabarimala row

Amid a welter of protests and violent clashes outside the Sabarimala temple after its gates were opened for women of all age groups, the Congress said it stood by "gender equality", but its Kerala party unit has the right to espouse the sentiments of locals to seek a review of the Supreme Court verdict.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it is the constitutional right of every citizen to seek a review of a Supreme Court judgment and these sentiments are expressed by a multitude of groups in Kerala.

"As far as the local sentiments are concerned, it is the duty of the Kerala State Congress Committee to espouse and place forward the sentiments of the people. They are neither violating the law nor the Constitution," he told reporters when asked about the Kerala Congress unit's stand on the issue.

The Supreme Court had on September 28 passed a historic judgement lifting the ban on entry of girls and women of menstrual age into the temple, a verdict that was hailed by rights activists, but opposed by traditionalists.

Surjewala said the Kerala Congress had unequivocally stated that they want the state government to seek a review of the verdict.

He said the Constitution and the law is as the Supreme Court interprets it.

Under Article 136 of the Constitution of India, the Supreme Court is the final arbiter for interpreting the Constitution, the Congress spokesperson said, adding that the court has spoken on an issue of gender equality and gender justice.

"So, there is no contra-distinction between the issue of gender justice and gender equality on which the Supreme Court has clearly opined and delivered a verdict and espousing the sentiments of grievance of the people of Kerala on the ground, I see no contradiction," he said.

The iron gates of Sabarimala temple opened Wednesday for the first time since the Supreme Court allowed women of menstrual age to enter the shrine, but by all indications none from the "banned" age group could make it to its hallowed precincts amid a welter of protests and violent clashes.

Women journalists were heckled, their vehicles smashed and young female Ayyappa devotees turned back as hordes of Hindu right activists besieged the road leading to the hill-top temple, abode to Lord Ayyappa, its eternally celibate deity, officials said.

Chaos and mayhem ruled supreme on the road leading from Nilackal, the gateway to the shrine, to Pamba in the foothills from where the devotees start the arduous trek to Sabarimala, as activists of Hindu fringe groups fought pitched battles with police, leaving many injured and bleeding Wednesday.