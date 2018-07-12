App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 02:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kerala sexual abuse case: Priest surrenders

Father Job Mathew, the second accused in the case, surrendered before the Crime Branch office here and is being questioned, police sources said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

One of the three Malankara Syrian Orthodox priests, accused of sexually abusing a woman, today surrendered before the police here.

Father Job Mathew, the second accused in the case, surrendered before the Crime Branch office here and is being questioned, police sources said.

The surrender comes a day after the Kerala High Court dismissed anticipatory bail pleas of three priests, observing they acted as "predators" and took "undue advantage" of the woman.

The priests-- Abraham Varghese alias Sony, Job Mathew and Jaise K George had approached the court soon after the Crime Branch of Kerala Police slapped rape charges against four of the five church priests.

The crime branch has registered an FIR against the priests after recording the victim's statement.

Last month, the woman's husband had accused the five priests of using his wife's confession to 'blackmail' and 'sexually abuse' her.

The incident had come to light after an audio clip containing the man's purported conversation with a church official alleging sexual abuse of his wife by the priests was widely circulated on social media.

Veteran CPI(M) leader and chairman of Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission V S Achuthanandan and the National Commission for Women had written to State DGP Loknath Behara, demanding a probe into the charges.
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 02:42 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kerala

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.