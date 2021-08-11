Kerala sees 23,500 fresh COVID-19 cases, 116 deaths

Representative image

Kerala on Wednesday reported 23,500 fresh COVID cases pushing the total infection caseload to 36,10,193, with the number of people succumbing to the virus rising to 18,120 with 116 more deaths.

As many as 19,411 people have been cured of the infection since Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 34,15,595 and the number of active cases in the state to 1,75,957, a state government release said.

In the last 24 hours, 1,62,130 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 14.49 per cent. So far, 2,89,07,675 samples have been tested, it said.

Some of the worst affected districts in the state are Thrissur (3124), Malappuram (3109), Ernakulam (2856), Kozhikode (2789), Palakkad (2414), Kollam (1633), Alappuzha (1440), Thiruvananthapuram (1255), Kottayam (1227) and Kannur (1194).

Of the new cases, 109 are health workers, 84 had come from outside the state and 22,049 were infected through contact with the source of contact being not clear in 1258 cases, the release said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

There are currently 4,85,480 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 4,56,991 are in home or institutional quarantine and 28,489 in hospitals.