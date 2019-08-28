Kerala plans to implement land utilisation policy, earmark danger zones to tackle flooding: Report

The Kerala government is planning to implement a land utilisation policy and spatial planning in state development strategy, and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the government plans on bringing restrictions to construction on landslide-prone areas, the Indian Express has reported.

The state government has also begun a state-wide survey to identify new areas which could be vulnerable to landslides and flooding and earmark danger zones accordingly.

According to the report, a study conducted by the National Centre for Earth Studies had put 28 percent of the state's area as vulnerable, but sources in the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) told the newspaper that the percentage of area might have grown since the report was prepared in 2009.

"We have to decide what should be cultivated, and what should not be cultivated, in a particular geographical area. (As part of the survey) the entire geography of the state would be divided into 23 agro-ecological units, and each unit would have its own suitable farming practice and crops," VS Sunil Kumar, the Agriculture Minister said while talking about the proposed land utilisation policy.

"We will not allow farmers to change agricultural practices without considering topography and nature of the soil," Kumar added.

"A land-use policy and spatial planning strategy is very important for Kerala. As far as development is concerned, we have to think what should be done, including farming practices, or allowed in a particular area," state Planning Board member Dr K N Harilal told the newspaper.

According to P Harinarayanan, the principal scientist with the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment, unscientific agricultural practices contribute to natural calamities.

The report states that in Meppadi panchayat in Wayanad district, where 17 people were feared dead in a landslide, there no spatial planning and no scientific approach towards land use.

According to Meppadi panchayat president KK Sahad, however, even though the SDMA has said that the panchayat is vulnerable to landslides, "no agency has so far warned the panchayat about what should be done, and not done, on our landscape".

"No expert agency has tailored a land-use policy or spatial planning for our region," Sahad added.