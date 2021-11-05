MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Kerala Lottery Result Declared: 'Nirmal NR-249' lottery winners announced

Kerala Lottery Result Declared: The first prize winner of 'Nirmal NR-249' will take home Rs 70 lakh.

Moneycontrol News
November 05, 2021 / 03:53 PM IST

Kerala Lottery Result Declared: The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of 'Nirmal NR-249' lottery at 3 pm on November 5. The results can be checked at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of 'Nirmal NR-249' is NP 777953 and will take home Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner is NR 740261 and will get Rs 10 lakh.

The third prize winners are NN 131517 NO 518464 NP 737002 NR 691580 NS 298073 NT 237048 NU 365454 NV 792867 NW 328920 NX 585486 NY 776490 NZ 691620 and will get Rs 1 lakh. 

The winners of the consolation prize are NN 777953  NO 777953 NR 777953  NS 777953  NT 777953  NU 777953  NV 777953  NW 777953  NX 777953 NY 777953  NZ 777953 and will get Rs 8,000.

The fourth prize winners are 0188  1231  1933  2294  2430  2532 3064  3174  4829  5410  6781  7881 8038  8920  9038  9135  9546  9997 and will get Rs 5,000.

Close

Related stories

The fifth prize winners are 0070  0330  0360  0389  0699  0848  1160  1534  1634  2047  2289  2437  2563  2907  3158  3281  3692  3852  3928  3990  4285  5483  5652  6416  6597  7051  8001  8402  8469  8616  9337  9367  9430  9561  9767  9889 and will get Rs 1,000.

The sixth prize winners are 0284  0478  0481  0511  0521  0555  0794  0814  0844  1340  1537  1568  1884  2376  2414  2454  2463  2521  2588  2766  2847  2888  2891  3054 3351  3423  3559  3580  3653  3844 3926  3970  4189  4244  4550  4857 5051  5202  5219  5348  5626  5830 5937  5983  6037  6059  6115  6217 6250  6329  6339  6469  6726  6754 6812  6869  6904  7152  7223  7377 7560  7716  7914  7940  8287  8491  8978  9041  9044  9232  9265  9279 9331  9333  9361  9386  9665  9699  9700 and will get will get Rs 500.

The seventh prize winners are 2970  7720  5055  9598  0809  5229  9026  0806  3968  9829  0838  8157  9827  9043  7343  2799  9584  4820  3965  9926  7351  3045  3723  1992  8376  9221  6506  6467  4597  1889  2109  8410  1966  4619  4356  6524  7917  2380  2432  7166  2929  4455  4171  8532  8130  8936  9556  2820  5679  1364  9652  4990  3568  6302  5456  9312  3768  6483  8633  0509  6727  3034  3752  8566  0912  4336  7717  3602  4106  8014  9382  7525  8748  1526  9846  5794  9841  3266  4751  3434  5564 and will get Rs 100.

Steps to check the 'Nirmal NR-249' result on November 5:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website—keralalotteryresult.net—or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 5.11.2021 Nirmal NR-249' lottery and click on it

> A new page will display 'Nirmal NR-249' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967 and released its first lottery ticket on November 1 the same year. The Re 1 ticket carried the first prize of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries — Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries — and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk lottery offices function in the state — one each at Punalur in the Kollam district, Kattappana in Idukki and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode district, as per the directorate of Kerala state lotteries.

Catch our full coverage of the Kerala lottery
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Kerala Lottery #Kerala lottery result
first published: Nov 5, 2021 02:36 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.