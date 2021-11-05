Kerala Lottery Result Declared: 'Nirmal NR-249' lottery winners announced

Kerala Lottery Result Declared: The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of 'Nirmal NR-249' lottery at 3 pm on November 5. The results can be checked at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of 'Nirmal NR-249' is NP 777953 and will take home Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner is NR 740261 and will get Rs 10 lakh.

The third prize winners are NN 131517 NO 518464 NP 737002 NR 691580 NS 298073 NT 237048 NU 365454 NV 792867 NW 328920 NX 585486 NY 776490 NZ 691620 and will get Rs 1 lakh.

The winners of the consolation prize are NN 777953 NO 777953 NR 777953 NS 777953 NT 777953 NU 777953 NV 777953 NW 777953 NX 777953 NY 777953 NZ 777953 and will get Rs 8,000.

The fourth prize winners are 0188 1231 1933 2294 2430 2532 3064 3174 4829 5410 6781 7881 8038 8920 9038 9135 9546 9997 and will get Rs 5,000.

The fifth prize winners are 0070 0330 0360 0389 0699 0848 1160 1534 1634 2047 2289 2437 2563 2907 3158 3281 3692 3852 3928 3990 4285 5483 5652 6416 6597 7051 8001 8402 8469 8616 9337 9367 9430 9561 9767 9889 and will get Rs 1,000.

The sixth prize winners are 0284 0478 0481 0511 0521 0555 0794 0814 0844 1340 1537 1568 1884 2376 2414 2454 2463 2521 2588 2766 2847 2888 2891 3054 3351 3423 3559 3580 3653 3844 3926 3970 4189 4244 4550 4857 5051 5202 5219 5348 5626 5830 5937 5983 6037 6059 6115 6217 6250 6329 6339 6469 6726 6754 6812 6869 6904 7152 7223 7377 7560 7716 7914 7940 8287 8491 8978 9041 9044 9232 9265 9279 9331 9333 9361 9386 9665 9699 9700 and will get will get Rs 500.

The seventh prize winners are 2970 7720 5055 9598 0809 5229 9026 0806 3968 9829 0838 8157 9827 9043 7343 2799 9584 4820 3965 9926 7351 3045 3723 1992 8376 9221 6506 6467 4597 1889 2109 8410 1966 4619 4356 6524 7917 2380 2432 7166 2929 4455 4171 8532 8130 8936 9556 2820 5679 1364 9652 4990 3568 6302 5456 9312 3768 6483 8633 0509 6727 3034 3752 8566 0912 4336 7717 3602 4106 8014 9382 7525 8748 1526 9846 5794 9841 3266 4751 3434 5564 and will get Rs 100.

Steps to check the 'Nirmal NR-249' result on November 5:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website—keralalotteryresult.net—or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 5.11.2021 Nirmal NR-249' lottery and click on it

> A new page will display 'Nirmal NR-249' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967 and released its first lottery ticket on November 1 the same year. The Re 1 ticket carried the first prize of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries — Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries — and six bumper lotteries.