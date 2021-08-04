MARKET NEWS

Kerala Lottery Result Declared August 4: 'Akshaya Monthly Lottery' winners announced

Kerala Lottery Result 'Akshaya Monthly Lottery' Declared: The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the winners of the 'Akshaya Monthly Lottery' at 3.00 pm on July 30. Those who tried their luck can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

Moneycontrol News
August 04, 2021 / 03:00 PM IST

Steps to check the 'Akshaya Monthly Lottery' result on August 4:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website -- keralalotteryresult.net or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 4.8.2021 Akshaya Monthly Lottery' and click on it

> A new page will display 'Akshaya Monthly Lottery' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1 that year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries -- Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries -- and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.
Tags: #Akshaya Monthly Lottery #Current Affairs #India #Kerala Lottery
first published: Aug 4, 2021 03:00 pm

