Kerala floods: Maharashtra govt's go-to man for emergencies to lead team of 60 doctors

Medical education minister Girish Mahajan is all set to leave for Kerala with a team of 60 doctors to offer assistance and spearhead a major medical drive for the victims in flood-affected Kerala.

Mahajan has the right credentials to his credit to oversee a task of this magnitude. He has managed many health camps in Maharashtra. In Nashik, he successfully organised a camp with 1,000 doctors screening over 1.5 lakh patients. The patients were later operated in Mumbai.

As reported by The Times of India, a team of 60 doctors from JJ Hospital and Sassoon Hospital in Pune, has been put together for this purpose. Ample medical supplies consisting of emergency medicines that may be required along with food supplies, have already been sent out.

Mahajan himself will be staying at the camp place for about two weeks to supervise the operation. "The first team will come back after 15 days and it will be replaced by another team of 60 doctors. We will ensure that each person in the shelter camps is attended to and given essential medicines," he said.

He further added that he is constantly in touch with the Kerala health minister and other officials of the medical education regarding the situation there.