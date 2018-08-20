App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 11:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kerala floods: Maharashtra govt's go-to man for emergencies to lead team of 60 doctors

Girish Mahajan has the right credentials to his credit, with the experience of managing various health camps in Maharashtra.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Medical education minister Girish Mahajan is all set to leave for Kerala with a team of 60 doctors to offer assistance and spearhead a major medical drive for the victims in flood-affected Kerala.

Mahajan has the right credentials to his credit to oversee a task of this magnitude. He has managed many health camps in Maharashtra. In Nashik, he successfully organised a camp with 1,000 doctors screening over 1.5 lakh patients. The patients were later operated in Mumbai.

As reported by The Times of India, a team of 60 doctors from JJ Hospital and Sassoon Hospital in Pune, has been put together for this purpose. Ample medical supplies consisting of emergency medicines that may be required along with food supplies, have already been sent out.

Mahajan himself will be staying at the camp place for about two weeks to supervise the operation. "The first team will come back after 15 days and it will be replaced by another team of 60 doctors. We will ensure that each person in the shelter camps is attended to and given essential medicines," he said.

He further added that he is constantly in touch with the Kerala health minister and other officials of the medical education regarding the situation there.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 11:10 pm

tags #Kerala #Maharashtra #Trending News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.